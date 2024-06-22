Image compilation | A celebration of midsummer and unhurriedness: This is how Midsummer was celebrated in quiet Helsinki

Ari Helenius and Sami Lempinen’s city midsummer, which landed on the pier in Kruununhaa, included enjoying the sign of no schedule. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
The photo compilation shows a city Midsummer, whose celebrants were not bothered by the silence.
Thousands and again, after thousands of cars drove out of the city, it’s no wonder that Helsinki became quiet.
During the Midsummer festival, there are only a few people on the streets, but Helsinki does not turn into a ghost town.
HS photographer Haze Torkki toured the city on Midsummer’s Eve. The photos captured revelers taking joy out of peace.
There were only a few passers-by on the usually busy Fabianinkatu in Kluuvi in the afternoon. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
Despite the crowd, the Senate Square did not have beautiful summer weather. Svetlana Radionova and Olga Kudayeva from Tallinn planned to go to Suomenlinna. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
Also on their way to Suomenlinna were Emilia Kortelainen and Suvi-Anna Helkiö, who were waiting for their friends at Kauppatori. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
Clearly many others also headed to the island. Suomenlinna’s ferry was full to the brim. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
Myriam Staaf from Chile and Roland Staaf from Sweden admired the scenery at the market square. The couple arrived in Helsinki for a day with a cruise. As Jehovah’s Witnesses, they do not celebrate Midsummer, but it is a summer weekend among others. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
Matias Lindberg, Nina Alhanen, Susanna Alho and Marko Kumpulainen enjoy the peace on the rocks next to Uspenski Cathedral. In Alhanen’s opinion, it is the silence that makes Midsummer in Helsinki wonderful. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
Tuula Tammi and Paula Lehto from Espoo came to the market after the atmosphere. At the same time, mother and daughter planned the upcoming summer trips. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
At the Kallahde beach in Lauttasaari, it was calm in the evening, both in the water and on the sand. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
Anne Lumiaho and Lilyan Lindholm relaxed on the beach. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
Ulla Hellman and Annakaisa Kuussalo had an important task for the day: enjoy a little salty food and live in the moment. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
A traditional bonfire had been assembled on the beach. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
In addition to the summer celebration, birthdays were celebrated at the beach. Birthday hero Mahnaz Jafarzadeh poured himself some tea. There were plenty of family and friends as party guests. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
The Finnish flag flew in the courtyard of the summer cafe Buffet in Lauttasaari. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
Sylvia Toropainen and Ellen Rusama, who spent the evening at the summer cafe, played yard games. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
Anja Luoma’s midsummer includes a sauna moment with rain. Luoma spent Midsummer at his child’s summer cottage in Lauttasaari. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
Samu Pylkkänen, Eila Pylkkänen, Sinikka Lindqvist and Ilkka Järvisalo gathered on the carpet pier of Tervasaari enjoying the company of friends and the sun. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
In Tervasaari, the telmi Trombo dog. The owner, Emmi Gullstén, said that she decided to go to her old home in the city center just in time for Midsummer. When it’s calm for once. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS
#Image #compilation #celebration #midsummer #unhurriedness #Midsummer #celebrated #quiet #Helsinki
