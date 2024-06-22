Image compilation | A celebration of midsummer and unhurriedness: This is how Midsummer was celebrated in quiet Helsinki

Ari Helenius and Sami Lempinen’s city midsummer, which landed on the pier in Kruununhaa, included enjoying the sign of no schedule.

The photo compilation shows a city Midsummer, whose celebrants were not bothered by the silence.

Thousands and again, after thousands of cars drove out of the city, it’s no wonder that Helsinki became quiet.

During the Midsummer festival, there are only a few people on the streets, but Helsinki does not turn into a ghost town.

HS photographer Haze Torkki toured the city on Midsummer’s Eve. The photos captured revelers taking joy out of peace.

There were only a few passers-by on the usually busy Fabianinkatu in Kluuvi in ​​the afternoon.

Despite the crowd, the Senate Square did not have beautiful summer weather. Svetlana Radionova and Olga Kudayeva from Tallinn planned to go to Suomenlinna.

Also on their way to Suomenlinna were Emilia Kortelainen and Suvi-Anna Helkiö, who were waiting for their friends at Kauppatori.

Clearly many others also headed to the island. Suomenlinna’s ferry was full to the brim.

Myriam Staaf from Chile and Roland Staaf from Sweden admired the scenery at the market square. The couple arrived in Helsinki for a day with a cruise. As Jehovah’s Witnesses, they do not celebrate Midsummer, but it is a summer weekend among others.

Matias Lindberg, Nina Alhanen, Susanna Alho and Marko Kumpulainen enjoy the peace on the rocks next to Uspenski Cathedral. In Alhanen’s opinion, it is the silence that makes Midsummer in Helsinki wonderful.

Tuula Tammi and Paula Lehto from Espoo came to the market after the atmosphere. At the same time, mother and daughter planned the upcoming summer trips.

At the Kallahde beach in Lauttasaari, it was calm in the evening, both in the water and on the sand.

Anne Lumiaho and Lilyan Lindholm relaxed on the beach.

Ulla Hellman and Annakaisa Kuussalo had an important task for the day: enjoy a little salty food and live in the moment.

A traditional bonfire had been assembled on the beach.

In addition to the summer celebration, birthdays were celebrated at the beach. Birthday hero Mahnaz Jafarzadeh poured himself some tea. There were plenty of family and friends as party guests.

The Finnish flag flew in the courtyard of the summer cafe Buffet in Lauttasaari.

Sylvia Toropainen and Ellen Rusama, who spent the evening at the summer cafe, played yard games.

Anja Luoma’s midsummer includes a sauna moment with rain. Luoma spent Midsummer at his child’s summer cottage in Lauttasaari.

Samu Pylkkänen, Eila Pylkkänen, Sinikka Lindqvist and Ilkka Järvisalo gathered on the carpet pier of Tervasaari enjoying the company of friends and the sun.