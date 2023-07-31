Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Image capture | A downpour covered the center of Helsinki in a golden mist

July 31, 2023
The combination of the evening sun and a shower of rain colored Helsinki in a golden haze.

Helsinki after 9:30 in the evening, a heavy downpour swept over the city center, covering the city center in a golden mist. Meteorologist at the Meteorological Institute Ari-Juhani Punkka estimated that the light phenomenon was caused by the fact that the evening sun hitting the raindrops colored them the color of the sunset.

“I have not heard that a special term is used for this phenomenon. I myself remember once seeing such a landscape.”

Punkka thinks that the more commonly admired light phenomenon associated with rain and sunshine is the rainbow.

“You can see great pictures of them every summer and also this summer.”

A downpour drenched the deserted city center on Monday evening. Picture: Ella Kiviniemi / HS

Wider ones According to Punka, there are no rain areas in Finland at the moment. A slightly more uniform rain area moves over the Bay of Pohjanlahti.

“There are no rain showers arriving in the capital region right now, but they are coming ashore in the nearby terrain, so there is a chance for them in the next couple of hours,” Punkka estimated at a quarter to nine in the evening.

According to the monthly forecast for the coming month the rainy weather is likely to continue in August. The areas with the heaviest rains vary, but no part of Finland remains completely dry.

