Fire details

The general bishop of the churches of the eastern railway sector in Cairo, Anba Martiros, told Sky News Arabia:

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon in the ninth and last floor of the Church of the Virgin Mary and Saint Anba Abraam.

The church is located in the As-Samakin area in Zawia al-Hamra, north of Cairo.

Civil protection men immediately sent 4 fire engines and were able to put out the fire before it spread to the rest of the church floors.

The Public Prosecution men went to inspect the site of the fire, and assigned the criminal laboratory to find out its causes.

How big are the losses?

The fire devoured the contents of the club located on the floor where it broke out, without causing any human losses, as the church did not have any activities today.

A number of residents of the Al-Zawiya Al-Hamra area shared pictures and videos on social media, showing the huge fire burning in the church before it was extinguished.

For his part, the governor of Cairo, Major General Khaled Abdel-Al, and a number of the governorate’s leaders moved to the church’s site, to supervise the process of extinguishing the fire and provide the necessary to deal with the situation, according to the confirmation of the media office of the Cairo governorate.