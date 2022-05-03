Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- At a press conference at the Casa del Centenario, the Director of Tourism, Verónica Medel Arce, and the Director of the Municipal Institute of Art and Culture, Gladys Gastélum Barreras, announced all the details regarding the presentation of Bitter Flowersinger, composer, arranger, pianist, music producer and multi-instrumentalist.

The concert will take place in the Millennium Hall of the City of Los Mochis, this coming Saturday, June 4, at 8:00 p.m. and the event is motto “From Chile, Mole and Poxole”.

Verónica Medel Arce said that the Municipal Government joins this type of festivities with the aim of promoting the destination through high-level shows and artists of national and international stature in all possible areas.

For her part, Gladys Gastélum Barreras, emphasized the history of the artist, announcing that from the age of 12 she began to compose and develop professionally thanks to the support of her parents by instilling her in the world of the arts from childhood. Confirming that the City of Ahome, has spaces that allow developing the skills of those children who wish to exploit some cultural artistic ability.

The first 200 tickets will be offered in presale: VIP Area $300 and General Area $260, while the normal price will be: VIP Area $400 and General Area $300.

Ticket sales points are in Los Mochis, Topolobampo, Guasave, Guamúchil and Culiacán, and there is also home delivery within the city by calling 6681986790 and 6683403209.