new Delhi. On behalf of the Ministry of Health and AYUSH, the Indian Medical Association has written a number of questions to the Ministry of Health to issue a National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of Kovid-19. Scientific evidence and details related to this have also been sought.

IMA President Dr. Rajan Sharma even said that if any further Union ministers are corona positive then they will get treatment with Ayush and Ayurveda instead of Modern Medicine. IMA President Dr. Rajan spoke to ABP News about this.

Question- You raised many questions by writing letters, what is the reason why?

When I talk about Kovid-19, I am surprised by what has been said about Ayurveda. Ayurveda wants to make its place. Made, but it is being told alternatively to the people of the country that this option is the treatment of Kovid-19. When the Union Health Minister, who is a doctor of modern medicine himself, is saying this, I want a direct answer to him that if he is so satisfied with Ayush and Ayurveda, then give the entire Kovid-19 management to Ayush needed.

Today, if Kovid-19 mortality is low, it is due to the doctor of modern medicine. The reason for scientific management. Do what you want to talk about in a scientific way. If you are satisfied with the Ayush Ministry and Ayurveda then give an affidavit that if something happens to them tomorrow, they will not treat it with modern medicine.

Question- What is your objection?

I am worried for my public. If the Health Ministry of this country will do such things, then the general public will start doing the same after getting confused. People are doing what you said, decoction, Chavanprash. But, you are telling this option to the public without a double control study of the scientific trial, then it is a big mess with the health of the public.

Question- Are you saying that the research that is being done should be made public?

I ask for every figure from the death of the doctor till now. If you go into the history of our organization, of the Indian Medical Association, then we have a connection with the freedom struggle. The IMA always considers itself a moral obligation, when it comes to the health of the country, IM comes out as an outspoken voice.