There will be no electric car with solar panels at a relatively affordable price. Or at least it won’t be there I am Zion. Not even the fundraising campaign launched by the German startup was able to change the fate of a project that is as fascinating as it is complicated to implement for a small company. And so the dream on wheels of the Sono Motors company was shatteredwith the company that will now focus its business on solar panel technologies that will be used to power buses and heavy vehicles for the transport of people or things.

The company’s solar solutions, including hardware such as power electronics and software, are already in application, with 23 B2B customers in Europe, Asia and the United States testing Sono Motors’ integrated solar technology on a variety of vehicles, including third-party OEM autos, buses, refrigerated vehicles and recreational vehicles. The termination of the Sion program reflects a decision to focus on a low-capital business model (an estimated 90% of 2023 funding needs were generated by the Sion program) in light of depressed capital market conditions. Given the resource-intensive nature of the Sion program, including staffing needs, the company is now implementing a significant cost reduction program.

“This hub marks a significant step in Sono Motors business development”– said Laurin Hahn, co-founder and CEO of Sono Motors. – our solar solutions business offers us the opportunity to continue creating innovative products in the solar industry. It was a difficult decision and despite more than 45,000 bookings and pre-orders for the Sion, we were forced to react to the current financial instability of the market and simplify our business.“ In light of the Company’s decision to terminate the Sion program, the Company anticipates the departure of approximately 300 employees. In this context, Thomas Hausch has decided to step down from his role as COO but will support the company’s transition.