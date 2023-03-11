After the words of the collaborators of Maria de Philippiwho have expressed their concern, also came the outburst of the lawyer and best friend of Maurizio Costanzo.

Giorgio Assumma gave an interview to the weekly New. She wanted to talk about hers worry for Maria de Filippi.

The presenter is returned to work, because as she herself explained, this is how she was taught. She tried to be strong, like she always was. But how is Maria de Filippi really inside? She lost her husband unexpectedly and that emptiness will accompany her for the rest of her life.

Maria de Filippi worries me. Behind her apparent detachment hides a deep emotionality, as I understood when I saw her suffer from the loss of her parents. She can always count on the support of her son Gabriele and the outlet for work, but she will need a lot of love from us friends to fill, as far as possible, the void she feels.

Giorgio Assumma was the lawyer and best friend of Maurizio Costanzo. After the sad news of his passing, he was also a guest of Mara Venier, during the TV program Domenica In. It was on that occasion that he recounted that he immediately ran to the bedside of the great journalist, as soon as he learned of the worsening of his health.

He explained that when he arrived, he was still conscious and that the daughter Camilla she asked him to recite the Ave Maria.

He whispered the first verses and then he said to me: ‘I can’t take it, you keep praying for me’. She had tears in her eyes.

It was the lawyer who brought together Maria De Filippi and Maurizio Costanzo

The lawyer said he was the one who did meet Maria de Filippi and Maurizio Costanzo. At that time Maria asked him to find her a famous moderator for a conference on record piracy for the Venice exhibition. He tried to convince Maurizio, who was initially hesitant, but eventually accepted.

Days later, Maurizio told me: ‘You know that Dr. de Filippi is smart, I would like her as an assistant’. And so he went. Everything else is life, wedding on the Capitol in 1995. He confided in me that thanks to me he had found the woman he had always dreamed of, the one he wanted to look into her eyes when he left.