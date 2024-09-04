GUASAVE, SINALOA.-The Sonoran infielder Ángel Erro, on the second day of training with Algodoneros de Guasave, is working hard to get there well at the start of the 2024-2025 season of the Mexican Pacific Arch League, which will be its eighth campaign in the circuit and fourth with this ninth.

It should be noted that in the last edition he had some injury problems, becauser which is why he only participated in 34 games, where he hit a poor .141 with 12 hits in 85 legal at-bats, in addition to driving in nine runs.

In the summer with Tigres de Quintana Roo in the Mexican Baseball League, he was active in 55 games, where he hit .259, thanks to 48 hits in 185 legal at-bats, scored 17 runs, hit eight doubles, three home runs and 18 RBIs.

Activities of the second day of training of Algodoneros de Guasave. Vicente Guerrero.

“We are doing well, the weather has been pretty good, with a bit of humidity due to the rain, but everything is fine, here we are sweating like crazy, as they say, from the beginning to fight for a place in the starting lineup,” he commented.

My teammates and I will have a healthy competition, where we all want to do our best to be in the starting lineup, but we know that each one, whoever is there, will contribute his grain of sand to achieve the quest for the championship, which has been denied to us,” he declared.

He indicated that he is currently injury-free, as he was struggling with it a few months ago, but that he is currently healthy and that he hopes to continue this way in order to continue with his preparation and arrive well for the season.

“We know that our loyal fans are not going to continue supporting us. We know that we are indebted to them. We know that they are looking for the championship just like us and that we will be there for that from day one,” he said.

In fact, since the first year I arrived here, harmony has been characterized by everyone being in the same boat and above all the same objective,” revealed the native of Navojoa.

Activity

On the second day of training at the blue camp, the batters took their respective practices in the cage, physical conditioning was worked on and some pitchers, such as Vidal Sotelo and Fabián Anguamea, had a bullpen session, which was supervised by the coaches.

