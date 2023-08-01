The crash occurred near Nerviano, in the Milan area: Linda Ferrigno, only 42 years old, leaves behind a small child

Yet another drama on the roads occurred last Saturday in Lombardy, more precisely between Pogliano Milanese and Nerviano. Linda Ferrigno, a 42-year-old woman and mother of a still small child, lost her life after she collided with a car coming from the opposite direction while riding her motorbike. An incalculable pain that of her family members. A few months ago she had lost her dad.

A once again dramatic weekend, the last one, which leaves behind an unacceptable blood trail caused by road accidents. Many of which involved two-wheeled vehicles.

Sunday afternoon in the area of Calcinedin the province of Bergamo, a young father of only 37 years, Stefano Pezzotta, lost his life after crashing his big scooter into a car coming from the opposite direction.

In the night between Friday and Saturday, however, a very similar fate had also befallen Giorgio Violato, also a centaur, originally from Padua. The 35-year-old was aboard his Ducati Monster and as he passed by They steal, crashed into a car. There was nothing they could do for him either.

In a very similar accident, which took place last Saturday near Nerviano, the loss of life instead fell to a woman, Linda Ferrigno, only 42 years old.

An excruciating pain for the death of Linda Ferrigno

The 42-year-old was aboard her motorcycle and was traveling the ss33 of the Sempione. In the stretch that connects Pogliano Milanese and Nerviano, the small Lombard town where he lived, unfortunately the irreparable happened.

The head-on collision against a car coming from the opposite direction, he unseated Linda and sent her flying several meters away. The impact and the fall on the asphalt were extremely violent.

Rescuers arrived on the spot quickly, but they could do nothing but ascertain the death of the woman.

An unspeakable drama that struck her family. Linda had a small child who will now have to grow up without her mom. Moreover, only a few months ago his father had died. Sister Salvina up Facebook writes: