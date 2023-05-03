“I stand with Ukraine”. This is how a young man in Crimea answers a question from a Russian journalist. The images recorded by the camera go viral and, within a few hours, the teenager is forced to make a reparative gesture: a video of apologies to the Russian population and to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. The case comes to the fore at a crucial time for Crimea as Ukraine prepares to launch a counter-offensive in its war with Russia. The boy’s words bounced off the Telegram chats and requests from pro-Russians to punish the young man and the friend accompanying him multiplied.

“One of the eternal false arguments of the victims of Russian propaganda in Europe is that Crimea is Ukraine but its population is pro Russia but here is the reality. Two teenagers, just strolling on the Yalta pier, claim they have no fear of the counteroffensive because they are for Ukraine. Russian propagandists have outrageously released the video, demanding immediate reprisals”, writes Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, attaching the video and in fact outlining what would have happened: “It is clear that in a few days, if not today, a video will appear from the police station with a ‘sincere apology’, teenagers will be kicked out of school and criminal proceedings will be opened against their parents.The question is whether such a crackdown is necessary in a ‘sincerely pro-Russian”. Indeed, the apology has arrived.