Bicycle manufacturers will again play a major role at the IAA in 2023. After some criticism for the premiere in 2021, now with an even bigger platform. Two-wheeled and four-wheeled means of transport will stand side by side at the open space in downtown Munich. As in 2021, most of the bicycles will be on display along the Hofgarten near the Munich Residence. Among others, Kettler, Specialized and Mubea will set up stands there. Riese & Müller will be there with their Multitinker electric cargo bike (image). The highlight will probably be the “Cycling Test Track” in the English Garden. Bicycles and e-bikes can be tested on various circuits of up to 3.8 kilometers in length. (dcoe.)