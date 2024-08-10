Home World

From: Julian Mayr

A Viennese man ignores the need for a dog license for his listed dog. When the police hold him accountable, he loses his composure.

Vienna – Dogs are extremely loyal companions to humans, and according to studies, they can even think logically. Nevertheless, a dog owner has a great responsibility for his four-legged friend. There are a few rules that owners must follow and a few duties that must be fulfilled.

In Vienna (Austria), for example, owners of listed dogs are required to obtain a dog handling license. Anyone who fails to comply can expect a hefty fine. A 20-year-old man recently experienced this first hand – and the situation got even more out of control.

Because he did not complete a dog handling license with his listed dog, a Viennese man was fined 5000 euros – then the situation escalated. (Symbolic image) © Dwi Anoraganingrum/IMAGO

Dog owner is given a huge fine for not having a dog license – then he freaks out

When two officers from the Vienna State Police Directorate knocked on the door of an apartment in the Floridsdorf district, they had no idea what awaited them. According to a report by heute.at The owner of a listed dog was to be taken into police custody because he had not paid fines totaling 5,000 euros. Other mistakes can also cost dog owners dearly.

“I opened the door and was confronted by the two of them that I was due a prison sentence for unpaid administrative fines. Of course, I did not have the 2,000 or 3,000 euros that were demanded of me.”

The high fine resulted from the fact that the dog owner had not completed the mandatory dog ​​driving license for listed dogs in Vienna even after more than four years. According to information on the Website The city threatens dog owners with a minimum fine of 1,000 euros. “Repeated violations of this regulation or the existence of aggravating circumstances” can even lead to “the confiscation of the dog”.

It was not until autumn 2023 that the case of a jogger who was killed by a dog attracted attention far beyond Austria’s borders.

Attempted bites and a targeted blow: Young dog owner goes crazy at police station

Loud heute.at the young man did not really take the police’s appearance at his apartment door seriously. The officers therefore took the uncooperative dog owner to the station. When a police officer tried to pin the man to the wall, he became increasingly aggressive. “Keep pushing and I’ll lose my humanity,” he is said to have threatened.

Even when a policewoman tried to take off his handcuffs, the man did not calm down, quite the opposite. “Don’t take the handcuffs off me, for your safety leave the handcuffs up, otherwise I’ll do something to you. I’m warning you,” he is said to have threatened the police officers present. According to the Austrian news portal, a “targeted blow” followed against a policewoman and he is said to have tried to bite other people present. He is said to have continued to riot in a security cell.

These regulations apply to listed dog owners in Vienna In addition to the driving license, it is mandatory that listed dogs that are over six months old must always wear a muzzle and be kept on a leash in certain places. This applies to all public places and areas that are frequented by people who do not live in the same household as the owner or keeper of the dog. This rule also applies in stairwells and residential complexes. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in fines of at least 100 euros. The following breeds and crossbreeds are considered listed dogs in Vienna: American Staffordshire Terrier, Bullmastiff, Bull Terrier, Dogo Argentino (Argentinian Mastiff), Fila Brasileiro, Mastiff, Mastin Espanol, Mastino Napoletano, Pitbull Terrier, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Tosa Inu. (Source: City of Vienna)

Dog owner appears remorseful in court – Lawyer: “Resistance out of love for the dog”

In court, the man justified his behavior at the police station with a “blackout.” He feared losing his job and custody of the dog. He also assured the Austrian portal that he had not wanted to bite anyone. He was “no longer able to get” his dog license due to the corona pandemic, which led to a long tug-of-war with the authorities, the man said.

Finally, the repentant man was able to avoid criminal proceedings, including for serious bodily harm, through a so-called diversion. According to the Austrian portal, his lawyer described his behavior as “resistance to state power of a different kind, namely out of love for dogs.” In South Tyrol, on the other hand, action is also being taken against “naughty dog ​​owners” and plans are being made to register the DNA of all dogs. In Tyrol, there was a dangerous accident during a hike with a dog.