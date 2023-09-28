Four months after the death of Giulia Tramontano and little Thiago: the heartbreaking message from her sister

The sister of Giulia Tramontano, Chiara, on the occasion of the fourth month since her crime, published a new message for the 29-year-old pregnant woman who lost her life. Her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello has been under arrest since his confession.

The investigators have a fairly clear picture of the death of this young woman, which occurred in home which he shared with his partner in Senago. To remember her, her sister wrote in a story on Instagram:

September is a shitty month to start over without you. I compete with the cold, is the cold inside me worse or the one that arrives? I lost you on a Saturday in May that anticipated summer. You left like the sun hiding behind the sea. There was a lot of silence, but you shed so much light. About my fears, about my remorse, about my faults, about my dampened, broken and flown dreams, of cradling you in an embrace that will never be there.

I’m writing to tell you that it’s been 4 months that seem like an eternity. Like the one that separates us from our next meeting. I thought there were few questions to which there wasn’t perhaps an answer… Before that May 27th. I wait for you even today in my dreams.

Giulia Tramontano’s crime, committed by her boyfriend

The 29-year-old was pregnant at seventh month, when Alessandro Impagnatiello decided to end his life. It was the evening of Saturday 27 May and the crime took place in the couple’s home in Senago.

The autopsy revealed that Impagnatiello inflicted the attack on her 37 slashes, with a weapon found in the kitchen. Furthermore, from the tests the investigators also discovered that she was trying to poison her with rat poison, ammonia and chloroform.

After finding those substances in the house, the man initially said that he needed them Work. However, from the results of these analyses, his version was soon refuted. He had been trying to put an end to his life and that of the child for several months, since this child was not included in the his plans and was an obstacle for his new relationship.