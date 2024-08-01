Hours of fear and tension in Rome in the Monte Mario area where, following a firemany residents were left outside their homes. Among the hundreds of people forced to stay away from home was also the showgirl Patricia Pellegrino who, through his Instagram account, recounts this terrible experience.

Patrizia Pellegrino out of her home due to a fire in Monte Mario

Another fire in Rome where, in the central area, a column of thick black smoke rose. The fire broke out in the area between Mount Mario and the courthouse in Piazzale Clodio. According to the reconstruction carried out by the Fire Department, a large area of ​​scrubland caught fire. Following this fire, several roads were closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Precisely because of these closures Patricia Pellegrino she was unable to return to her home.

The showgirl has decided to document and explain to her followers the situation of danger and discomfort that she experienced. Patrizia was returning home in the early afternoon when she noticed the imposing column of smoke that towers over her neighborhood. Firefighters and Police are present in the area to try to put out the flames.

The story of Patrizia Pellegrino

There showgirl through several Instagram stories she shared her fear and worries with her fans. Visibly worried, Patrizia explains that, for security reasons, the Police have forbidden her access to her home. The woman, together with her neighbors, is forced to wait for the fire to be put out. After hours of waiting, the various teams of Firefighters have finally managed to put out the terrible fire.

Fire in the Monte Mario area of ​​Rome

Once back home Patricia Pellegrino was able to make an actual count of the damage. Fortunately, Patrizia’s house did not suffer any damage. On the terrace there was a lot of dust and residue from the fire, but apart from that nothing was ruined or burnt. Hours of fear and fright for Patrizia Pellegrino and many other people. Fortunately, everyone seems to have returned to normal even if the beautiful park that surrounded the area is now just a sad memory.

The causes of the fire

The work of the Fire Brigade does not end with the extinguishing of the fire in fact, now all the investigations will begin to determine the causes of the pyre. At the moment there is no news on the matter nor have any damages or problems for people been reported. Much fear and discomfort for the Roman population that finds itself, as often happens in the summer, fighting with devastating fires.