Juan Ignacio Martínez has celebrated tonight’s victory against Logroñés and has been very happy with the collective performance of his team. The coach also underlined that Zaragoza continues in a delicate area, at the same time that he is satisfied with the seven points he has achieved in his first three league games in front of the Aragonese, putting all the credit in the players: “ Doing seven out of nine is very difficult, but I repeat that it is a team job ”.

Placid victory: “Apparently, since there is a lot of stress and suffering that is lived down by the imperative need for points. I am very happy because there have been many important nuances in the course of the game against a very good opponent. We have left a clean sheet and the whole team has shone at a good level and that is what has allowed us to achieve victory, that the high index of collective performance has prevailed more than the individual one ”.

Outside the descent: “Two or three days ago we were in a very complicated situation, although now we are not to shoot rockets either. The first round is over, we have twenty points, which is balanced with the days, and that is very good for the self-esteem of the players. We hope that with this short break we can train more specific details to later demand of the players because so far everything we have done has been very aimed at collective performance. Now we will start doing individualized work to improve performance ”.

Team Win: “There are always things to dwell on, but today I prefer the collective performance. In an extreme situation, because the opponent puts you under a lot of stress with their attack game, with constant centers, I prefer the collective performance. In these two weeks we will correct things and take the team to the maximum. We have taken a very good step, but we have not done anything yet. We are still in a very delicate area ”.

Seven points out of nine: “Doing that is very difficult, but I repeat that it is a team job. Juan Ignacio has come as the group’s guide. Today we were at a good defensive level. Cristian has had to intervene very little against a rival who generates several occasions and that defines a lot the collective spirit of the team ”.

French, Francho and Azón: “They have not surprised me because before coming to Zaragoza I saw them on television and I thought that Zaragoza trusted them because they are good players. Now that I have them on a daily basis, the truth is that I am very happy, but today you are going to allow me to praise the collective aspect above all, because that is very important to me. Although I am happy with the performance of the kids, how could it be otherwise, I keep the image of the group, which is what we have to do to grow ”.

Requirement: “It will be maximum. We all knew what we were playing today and the players more than anyone. It has not been necessary or motivate them because they themselves knew the importance of the three points. This is how they have developed it with their game in the game ”.

Market: “Let me disconnect tonight and from tomorrow or the day after we will return to that topic. Let us enjoy and you too. In the end, we all rowed in the same direction, in a positive way. It is true that everything can be improved, but we are going to enjoy this victory tonight ”.

Chavarría yellow fifth

Pep Chavarría has seen his fifth yellow of the season tonight, so he will be lost due to suspension of the match against Albacete. The full-back, who was booked in the 70th minute and was replaced five minutes later by Nieto, thus becomes the first Zaragoza player to be dropped due to card accumulation this season. Guitián and Javi Ros continue to be warned.

Two days off

Juan Ignacio Martínez has decided to give his players two days off, so the team will not return to training until Monday, with a work session scheduled at 10:30 am at the Ciudad Deportiva. It must be remembered that Zaragoza’s next game will not take place for another two weeks, when the Aragonese face Albacete at Carlos Belmonte on Friday the 22nd from 9:00 p.m.