A couple of days ago it finally came out redfallvideo game developed by arkane austin exclusively for consoles Microsoft, same that has not managed to be acceptable for the majority of players. After all this disaster of opinions, finally the CEO of XboxPhil Spencerhas come out to comment on this initial failure of the shooter title.

Through an interview is where he made his opinions known, commenting that it has been difficult to disappoint the brand’s community, after all they have taken some time to create the title. Also stating that he is a bit angry with himself, and also taking part in that announcement of the absence of 60fps at launch.

Here is some of what he said:

Nothing is harder for me than letting the Xbox community down. And to see the community lose their trust, to be disappointed. I am disappointed, I am bad with myself. It makes me review the process, think about the announcement of 60 FPS per second, and say a couple of weeks ago that we would not carry 60 FPS. It was like a blow to us, legit.

Nonetheless, Spencer He reiterates that they will look for a way to improve the game, since they have invested a lot of money in its creation, this so that the user has the optimal experience. That means, that patches would eventually arrive to modify some errors, that includes artificial intelligence, common errors and adding 60 fps in the future.

Remember that redfall Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: kinda funny

Editor’s note: Wow, these are not positive moments for Xbox, first the Activision Blizzard purchase block and now one of its star games of the year was received very badly. We’ll see if the bugs can be fixed over time.