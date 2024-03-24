Dilemma

“I work in a place where most of my colleagues are men. Sometimes I have doubts about what to wear. I feel like it's better to wear clothes that aren't too flashy, to avoid being stared at. As a result, I don't always wear what I actually want to wear, such as block heels or red lipstick. Is that right?”

Woman (25), name known to the editors

No, that is not correct

As long as block heels and red lipstick are not prohibited according to the employer, this woman should not let anything stop her. This is the opinion of Elias Schenk, employee of FNV Young & United and TikTokker with an account about employment law.

Employers may impose dress codes on employees, says Imaan Hamid, advisor at employment law consultancy Incentive, but they must provide proper substantiation. For example because of hygiene or safety. But sometimes these demands lead to dissatisfaction among employees, and the dispute has to be fought out in court.

Take a case from 2022, about the Rotterdam public transport company RET, which banned metro supervisors from wearing visible tattoos and piercings. An employee had to cover up a tattoo with the names of his children with plasters while at work. In this way, RET had to present itself “neutrally” in contact with travelers.

The court in The Hague ruled that the ban on visible tattoos infringed on personal privacy. “The ruling was a break from previous rulings in similar cases,” says Schenk. “Then employers were more often vindicated.”

For example in 2010, when KLM and a flight attendant faced each other in court. The flight attendant was fired by the airline because her hair was too short. The woman had short hair, which according to KLM was contrary to the dress code. The court in Haarlem agreed with the employer, stating, among other things, that the woman's hairstyle was “not yet socially accepted or customary.”

“Nowadays, such a ruling by the judge would be less likely to occur,” Schenk thinks. The norm that everyone should be able to express themselves the way they want to, the TikTokker sees, is becoming increasingly applicable. Young people in particular also want to be themselves at work. “Younger generations want more attention and space at work for the person behind the employee.”

Yes, if it makes YOU feel better

It is striking that the woman in question wants to prevent her colleagues from staring at her, says Hamid. “It sounds like she doesn't feel comfortable, as if there is no socially safe working environment.” Hamid understands that she does not wear block heels or red lipstick. “You can say: just do it if you feel like it, so you might force colleagues to stop staring. But you are in the workplace to work. It's a lot to ask of an employee to start a revolution on her own.”

Schenk agrees. “If you feel uncomfortable at work wearing block heels because of people staring at you, even though you now know how to express yourself through your clothes, you are still unhappy.” The woman in question, as one of the few women, clearly belongs to the minority at work, says Schenk. “It is not the responsibility of the minority to change the atmosphere.”

It is therefore important that employees with such problems can contact a confidential counselor, Hamid believes. Last year, the House of Representatives adopted a bill that obliges companies with more than ten employees to appoint a confidential counselor. Schenk also thinks that a counselor or manager can help the woman. “She can sound the alarm and say: I should be able to dress as I want at work, but the atmosphere in the workplace is not there right now.”

The employer must do something about this, Schenk believes. Otherwise it will be difficult to attract young workers. “Young people who are not allowed to be themselves will be less motivated to work for that boss.”

So

In principle, everyone should be able to wear everything at work. Employers may, for example, set requirements for safety or hygiene reasons. But as long as that is not the case, it cannot be justified that this woman does not feel comfortable in heels. This could be a sign of social insecurity in the workplace. The employer must do something about this. Until then, the woman in question should only wear block heels and red lipstick as long as she isn't bothered by stares herself.

