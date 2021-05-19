Netflix brings Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger (73) in front of the camera for a spy series. Schwarzenegger was on board as the main actor and executive producer, the streaming service said on Wednesday on twitter With.

The “Terminator” star and his colleague Monica Barbaro (30) therefore play father and daughter who have to find out that they are both secretly working as CIA agents. Despite the lies and secrets, they have to work together in the end.

For the first time in his long film career, Schwarzenegger appears in a leading role in a series. The untitled series with one-hour episodes is produced by Skydance Television and “Sopranos” author Nick Santora.

Barbaro is known from series such as “Chicago Justice” and “The Good Cop” and most recently made the action film “Top Gun: Maverick”. Schwarzenegger, who starred in Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019, was Governor of California from 2003 to 2011, after which he went back in front of the camera.

Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter that fans from all over the world had asked him for “a wild ride like this” for years. “Now they are going to get them because of our great partners on Skydance and Netflix. I’m really excited to be working on it with Nick and Monica and the whole team. “