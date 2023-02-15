Due to the physical parameters imposed by international regulations, Martina Scavelli, a young volleyball referee, would have had to abandon her uniform starting next year: in a long post on Facebook she anticipated the times by communicating this morning her decision to resign from Fipav (Italian Volleyball Federation ) stating that she no longer bears “being measured and weighed as cows are”.

“Egonu – begins the sportswoman – you’re black, I’m fat! For this reason, this morning I communicated my resignation from the role of Serie B referee”. Her message involves the volleyball champion, opposite of the Italian national team, who in Sanremo had spoken of the discrimination suffered on the pitch and in her life due to the color of her skin.

Scavelli continues: “Sport should unite rather than marginalize. And I no longer want to be cornered for a few inches or a few extra pounds! I exceeded the expected values ​​​​of BMI and abdominal circumference (nothing excessive). For the weight of him the referee received a penalty of 3 points within the Sector Managers score and the exemption from employment until the expected values ​​were reached.

As a result of the penalty, he should have moved – at the end of the season – from the Serie B in which he now plays to the regional championship, “a huge step backwards”.

He rails against the lack of tolerance: “I’m out of the norm, but only slightly. A little that doesn’t affect the quality of my service. As if three extra fingers on my waist could jeopardize a game of volleyball. Rules are rules, I have accepted them and I respect them, but it doesn’t mean that they are sacred and immutable”.

“I have always suspended myself – she continues – but today I am not willing to accept that a career based on sacrifices and the utmost respect can be “trampled” by such impositions that do not provide for tolerance thresholds”.