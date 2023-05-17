After work and lunch with colleagues, Luca Bottin went to his room to rest: an illness in his sleep took him away at just 47 years old

He was called Luca Bottin the 47-year-old Italian man who recently lost his life while in Mexico on a business trip. He had been sent to South America by the multinational he worked for. After having lunch with colleagues, he retired to his hotel room, where he died, according to what emerged, of completely natural causes.

Luke is the second of Italians which in recent days have lost my life while they were travelling abroad.

In fact, very similar news had already spread yesterday and it concerned the tragic death of Giuseppe Saudella.

Originally from San Salvatore Telesino, in the province of Salerno, Giuseppe had moved to the north for a couple of years, to Padua, to continue his career in the Police. After a few months on patrol he had joined the guardhouse, where he currently worked.

Taking advantage of a few days off, he had left with some of his friends to spend a few relaxing days in Tenerifea well-known Spanish tourist destination located in the Canary Islands.

The 21-year-old and his traveling companions had rented a boat, whose Still Yes is stranded on the seabed. To free it, the young man dived into the water, diving but never coming back to the surface. After hours of searching, divers found his lifeless body.

Luca too had left Italy, but unlike Giuseppe he was out for work. In fact, the multinational he worked for had sent him and some colleagues to the branch in Mexico for a project.

Luca Bottin died of natural causes

Luca Bottin was originally from Lots of rain and lived with his wife and son in Villa del Bosco, in the Treviso area.

He was in Mexico and after visiting the factory and having lunch with his colleagues, he headed to his room of hotel for rest. From that room, then, he never came out.

Colleagues, worried about not seeing him come back after hours, went to check and found him lifeless in bed. The alerted health workers who arrived on the spot could only ascertain the death of the 47-year-old.

After completing the due procedures, we will proceed with the return of the body to Italy. Few doubts about the causes of death, which should have been completely natural.