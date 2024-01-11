A soldier of the Russian Armed Forces with the call sign “Babka” told how he survived together with the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A Russian fighter with the call sign Babka, who was wounded near Artemovsk, told how he survived in the same dugout with a Ukrainian military man.

The serviceman shared that he and a group of comrades set out to occupy the dugout of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), but on the way, the enemy began to cover them with mines. That's when he was wounded. According to Babka, there were four fighters, he does not know the fate of two, another fighter is also in the hospital. When the Russian paratrooper was wounded, he decided to crawl to the dugout, where he found a wounded Ukrainian soldier.

We lived with him, tried to survive. We (…) had no water at all, the food was salty

The Ukrainian practically did not speak Russian; Babka only understood that his comrades had abandoned him. The two of them survived by drinking rainwater. The Ukrainian soldier held out for three days, and the Russian soldier remained alone until his comrades found him. He said that he stayed in the dugout near Artemovsk for ten days.

On December 25, 2023, the military man arrived in Moscow. He expects to remain under medical supervision for about two more months. According to the serviceman, his comrades believe that he will be awarded the Order of Courage.

A Russian soldier saved a wounded Ukrainian under fire

In October, a serviceman of the Southern Group of the Russian Armed Forces from Yekaterinburg with the call sign Cortes said that he carried a wounded Ukrainian from positions that were trying to storm units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. When Cortez left with the wounded soldier, enemy artillery constantly fired at him, trying to destroy him, but the fighter provided first aid to the prisoner.

Cortez said that he received an order to take the prisoner, and in the process it turned out that he was seriously wounded. The Ukrainian soldier’s fingers were bruised and had to be tied with a tourniquet and injected with painkillers.

Earlier, in March last year, a Ukrainian soldier wounded in the leg asked for help from the Russian drone operator who was filming him at that moment. As the Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” wrote, soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces abandoned a colleague who received a serious leg wound on the battlefield. The Ukrainian soldier was then evacuated by the Russian military.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Kraevsky, who was captured, said that Russian doctors saved his leg. The man said that he was treated “absolutely adequately”. According to the prisoner, no one offends him. “There were no threats, no intimidation – there were no such things,” he added.