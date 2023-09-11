Gym, boxing training, Muay Thai, à la carte meals and special treatment: this is the life of Daniel Sancho, a 29-year-old young man who confessed to having brutally murdered the Colombian Edwin Arrieta.

It is worth remembering that the dismembered body of the Colombian doctor was discovered on August 5, when the authorities found several parts in different parts of the Koh Phangan island, including the sea.

After the initial interrogations, and the confession of his crime before the Police, Sancho was transferred to the Samui Island Prison since August 7, when he was brought to justice after being arrested two days earlier on the neighboring island of Phangan.

However, Despite the controversy, his mother, Silvia Bronchalohas visited him on multiple occasions, showing his support in the process.

However, recently his father, Rodolfo Sancho, He visited his son for the first time after choosing to remain silent. She was even surprised that he told what the life of the confessed murderer is like in prison.

The true state of Daniel Sancho in prison

The protagonist of the series The Ministry of Time He told the Spanish press that he was “very calm” because his son was “well taken care of.”

It is very well cared for by extremely friendly people.

“I am surprised, I have been very calm (…) it is very well taken care of by tremendously kind people, which is what I have realized are the people in this country” (Sic), he told several media outlets. that They boarded at the airport when leaving Thailand.

According to the Spanish program Partyas well as the actor, have said that the authorities have taken care of Sancho in prison, ensuring his safety and “hoping that he adapts.”

Likewise, he said that it has several benefits within the complex.

Pay for benefits? This is Daniel Sancho’s ‘life of luxury’

“They have a gym, where he does boxing and Muay Thai, which he loves.“said Rodolfo Sancho, according to the media Readings.

Rodolfo Sancho outside the Thai prison where Daniel Sancho is being held.

Likewise, he expressed that he was grateful to the authorities, because they were flexible at the time of his visit.

“They have let me spend much more time with Daniel than was planned and stipulated.“, quoted the Spanish media. But why would the 29-year-old have such benefits, if in theory he was warned that he would have the same treatment as other people deprived of their liberty?

In the current program And now Sonsolesbroadcast by the channel Antenna 3an inmate who shared a cell with the accused revealed that certain deals would be related to the purchasing power he has.

“He has a lot of money because his mother has been there several times“said the man, later explaining that Bronchalo apparently left a significant amount of bats behind during his visits.

Thanks to this, has been able to access more expensive meals, massages, cleaning services from her colleaguesand even to access certain amenities, such as a change of bed or more visits.

“He asks for things. The bed he had was very thin and he asked for a better one (…) he has more privileges compared to the rest,” the source told the program.

