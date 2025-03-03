I’m still here (Brazil) has won the Oscar for Best International Film in the 2025 Oscars. The prize was also played between Emilia Pérez (France), The needle girl (Denmark), THE HIGERA SEED Sagrada (Germany) and Flow, a world to save (Latvia).

The Brazilian tape was three categories nominated In the 97th edition: best film, best leading actress (Fernanda Torres) and best international film, the latter being the only one in which she was winning. Its director went up to collect the statuette, Walter Salles. “This is aimed at a woman (Eunice Paiva) that after a loss by an authoritarian regime decides not to surrender. It is dedicated to the two women who gave life to the character, Fernanda Torres and Fernanda Montenegro “, The filmmaker declared in his thanks speech.

I’m still here It is a biographical drama that tells the experience and struggle through the political activism of Eunice Paiva, wife of the former progressive deputy Rubens Paiva, After her husband was captured by the military dictatorship that ruled Brazil in 1971. Walter Salles’ work has marked a historic milestone for his country by becoming the First Brazilian film that he wins in the category of best international film.

Another favorite to get the Oscar for Best International Film was Emilia Pérez, which treasured 13 nominations. However, the work of Jacques Audiard Finally, he only won two awards: Best Delivery Actress for Zoe Saldaña and best original song for Evil. It also appeared in the pools Flow, a world to save, which did manage to make the statuette for best animated film.

