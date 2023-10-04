With her brother-in-law Fedez in hospital, Valentina Ferragni decides to stay in Milan and not fly to Paris. So she will be able to support and support her family, in particular her sister Chiara Ferragni

All together to support the family in a moment of difficulty and uncertainty. Not only did Chiara Ferragni return home immediately after her husband’s hospitalization. While Fedez is in hospital, Valentina Ferragnihis sister-in-law, wrote in an Instagram story that will remain in Milanto stay next to the family. She also gives up Paris and all other commitments to support her sister and husband.

Still maximum confidentiality regarding Fedez’s health conditions. The singer has been hospitalized since last Thursday in Milan, at the Fatebenefratelli hospital, due to two ulcers that caused internal bleeding.

Chiara Ferragni was in Paris for the fashion shows in those days. When they called her, she immediately ran home to be with her husband. The whole family is gathered to support the couple, even the entrepreneur’s sister, Valentina Ferragni.

Last night I was supposed to return to Paris but I decided to stay in Milan with my family.

These are the words of the fashion influencer’s sister, who published a story on Instagram to explain that he will not leave for Paris, but will remain in Milan to support his family. The concern is really high and, given this message from his sister-in-law, it can be assumed that the hospitalization for the Italian rapper will still be long.

Fedez in hospital, Valentina Ferragni and the rest of the family in Milan to support the rapper and his wife

In addition to Valentina, too Francesca Ferragni she made herself available to Federico and Chiara, to help them manage the family while he is in hospital and she goes back and forth, also thinking of their children Leone and Vittoria.

She is, in fact, taking care of Paloma, the golden retriever puppy that the Ferragnezs welcomed into their home a short time ago. Everyone hopes that the rapper will soon be able to return home to his family.