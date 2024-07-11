The Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukelecompared himself on Thursday to the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez over a government agricultural market project in El Salvador.

This initiative seeks to reduce dependence on imports and improve food sovereignty in a context of increasing costs of basic necessities since his mandate.

“I’m sorry, guys, I know I’m going full Hugo Chavez here,” Bukele posted in a message in English on social media X

The Salvadoran government has opened some agricultural markets as a measure to mitigate the increase in food prices in the Central American country.

“We are doubling the number of agricultural markets, and producers and importers tell me that they can lower prices even more due to the increase in sales and the fact that they can now also buy their supplies wholesale,” said Bukele, without specifying the number of these establishments or detailing sales figures.

He added: “Producers from other countries are contacting them because they also want a share. Since the middleman is no longer extorting them and their profits have tripled, they want to support this new scheme with part of their windfall.”

The Salvadoran president, who despite the constitutional prohibition has just begun his second consecutive term, has not indicated whether or not these agricultural markets can supply food to the more than six million Salvadorans.

On July 5, Bukele called on food importers and distributors who “unjustifiably increase prices” to “stop” “abusing the Salvadoran people” and ordered them to lower prices or “they will have problems.”

“I am going to call on food importers, traders and wholesalers to stop abusing the Salvadoran people or else not complain later,” he warned.

Analysts have pointed out that the problem of food prices in El Salvador is due in part to the lack of a national agricultural policy and the high dependence on food imports.

Soldiers walk past a wholesale vegetable point promoted by the government to benefit small and medium-sized buyers in the municipality of Apopa, El Salvador, on July 9, 2024. Photo:AFP Share

The president of the Salvadoran Chamber of Small and Medium Agricultural Producers Association (Campo), Luis Treminio, told EFE that “what must be guaranteed first is food sovereignty so as not to depend on producing countries.”

He commented that the dependence on food imports is 90% for vegetables, 60% for dairy products, 32% for corn, 25% for beans and 33% for rice.

According to official figures, since 2019, when Bukele came to power, the basic food basket has increased by an average of 28% in urban areas and 26.4% in rural areas.

The economic difficulties experienced in El Salvador

In just over two years, the economic situation has become the biggest concern for Salvadorans after the drop in violence rates and is also seen as the main failure of the Bukele era, according to polls.

According to official figures, when Bukele came to power in 2019, the average basic food basket was $200.02 and in 2024 it will reach $256.02 in urban areas, while in rural areas it rose from $144.48 to $182.62 between 2019 and 2024.

Shoppers are short of money to cover their needs, while retailers see their profit margins limited to a few dollars a day.

“We’re not earning anything,” laments an elderly woman, who has lived off selling vegetables for decades and has supported her family. When asked if prices have gone down, she simply says: “Nothing.”

Surveys, such as one conducted by the private Francisco Gavidia University (UFG), indicate that 64.3% of Salvadorans “have reduced their consumption of some products or services due to rising prices.”