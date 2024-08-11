Rosana dos Santos, 23, was one of the 62 victims of the crash of Voepass flight 2283, in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo

Rosana dos Santos, 23, was one of the 62 victims of the crash of Voepass flight 2283, in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, on Friday (9.Aug.2024). The passenger even sent messages to her family saying she was afraid of the plane.

“2 hour flight, we’re going to arrive in the rain, how scary this flight is. Old plane, one of the seats is broken. Chaos.””, said the messages sent by the young woman to a family group, released by G1.

Rosana’s mother, Rosemeire dos Santos, told G1 that the young woman had traveled for work and was on the plane on a flight back home, to São Paulo.

Families identify bodies

The families of the victims of Flight 2283 are identifying the bodies removed from the wreckage of the aircraft. According to the State of São Paulo, as of Saturday (10 August) 26 family groups were in the auditorium of the Oscar Freire Institute, near the central unit of the IML (Legal Medical Institute) in the capital of São Paulo, to carry out the procedures for collecting genetic material.

To date, 2 of the 62 bodies have been identified. According to the State, family members are being advised to submit medical documentation that may assist in identification and the collection of genetic material, which follows a selection order:

mother and/or father of the missing;

son and/or spouse of the missing person;

German brother of the missing person;

2 or more full brothers of the missing person.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The aircraft, an ATR-72, had taken off from Cascavel, in Paraná, and was headed for Guarulhos International Airport (SP). It is the most serious accident in Brazilian commercial aviation since 2007.

Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center), of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), is investigating the case.

