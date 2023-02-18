Rumer, the daughter of Bruce Willis, is pregnant with her first child: her photo as a child and the dedication to life is of a unique sweetness

The news concerning the actor came a few days ago Bruce Willis, whose diagnosis has transformed from Aphasia, to Frontotemporal Dementia. A very difficult period for the interpreter’s family, which however sees a glimmer of light in the pregnancy of their daughter Rumer. The young woman celebrated her pregnancy with sweet photos and words on social media.

Credit: rumerwillis – Instagram

The drama that struck Bruce Willis and his family broke the hearts of many fans from all over the world. Months ago, in a joint post, the actor’s family members announced his retirement from the stage, as he had discovered he was suffering from Aphasiaa condition that affects the ability to speak and understand.

These days, the same family has posted a sad update. What was initially diagnosed as precisely Aphasia, today has changed shape and has become Frontotemporal dementia.

Credit: rumerwillis – Instagram

The actor’s family members have thanked all those who have shown closeness and affection in recent months, to then conclude by explaining that although this is painful, it is a relief finally have one clear diagnosis.

Bruce Willis’ daughter celebrates pregnancy

In this difficult period, as mentioned, a sunshine has come to give at least a little joy and serenity in the home of the star. His daughter rumerborn in 1988 from Bruce’s marriage to Demi Moore, is pregnant.

The sweet announcement had arrived last December and in recent months, Rumer and his partner, the singer Derek Richard Thomashave done nothing but enjoy this new experience.

Credit: rumerwillis – Instagram

Recently, Rumer Willis, who already boasts an excellent career from actress and singerhas published a photo of her as a child, accompanying it with a very sweet letter with which she shows all hers gratitude to life for this gift.