Is there a public place that children are not allowed to go to? An Australian TikToker wants exactly that and even gets approval from parents.

Kassel – Children are the future, but until then they are damn exhausting for many people. Children are often noisy and some people are more sensitive to this than others. A TikTok user from Australia wishes for more adult-only places in a video.

“I’d like to know when anyone plans to open an adults-only suburb where everything is adults-only. Because I’m so tired of going to places where there are screaming children everywhere and I just have to accept it,” says the young Australian, who calls herself Baby Soja on the social media platform.

TikTokerin wants child-free zones: “It’s just allowed because they’re allowed everywhere”

Before the video was recorded, the young woman was in the swimming pool, where the children apparently got on her nerves. “I just went swimming. They have their own pool and they don’t swim laps, they just jump in and scream and that’s just allowed because they’re allowed everywhere,” she says. “I feel like people like me who are bad and hate children should have their own suburb where we can just be quiet and undisturbed,” the young woman continues.

Child-free zones? The TikToker gets a lot of approval in the comments

Many TikTok users can apparently understand the desire for public places where children are not allowed. The social media user has received a lot of encouragement under her video. “I get that because I wish there were more adult-only rooms that aren’t about alcohol or just about the night,” commented one user.

Even people from whom one would expect the opposite opinion to agree with the young woman – mothers. “As a parent of two young children, I fully understand what you are saying and I respect that childless people also need space,” writes one woman. “As a mother, I agree. I hate going to dinner without my kids and listening to the other kids gossip. There should be more adults-only places,” commented another mother. A note to which the TikToker replies “Thank you! I have nothing against families who just need a quiet break sometimes haha”.

TikTok post on child-free zones – not all users share the desire

Even if the TikToker finds a lot of understanding for her desire for child-free zones, not everyone shares her wish. “It’s called a pensioners’ village bby,” writes a woman, to which the Tiktokerin counters: “I wish they would let me move in.”

Another person draws attention to the fact that not only children can disturb the peace. “I’m more bothered by the bad behavior of adults than by children,” one woman commented on the post.

