I have been suffering from nervousness and drowsiness for some days and I don’t sleep well at night. What can be the reason? And what can I do to get better?

He answers Giancarlo Cerveridirector of the ASST Psychiatry Complex Operative Unit of Lodi (GO TO THE FORUM)

Insomnia is a very common condition: it is estimated that about 10% of the population suffers from it. It is important to remember some simple rules to define it as a pathological condition. It's not enough to go two nights without sleep to call yourself an insomniac. The diagnostic manuals state that to define it as a pathological condition it must be intense (at least 3 times a week) and prolonged (at least 3 months). A condition of this kind produces damage in daily life such as difficulty concentrating and decreased performance at work or at school. They are added often irritability phenomena. If all this applies to insomnia taken as a single element of the individual, looking away and considering the entire psychic functioning of the person, one discovers that there is an intense and two-way link between insomnia and psychiatric pathology.

Insomnia and depression There are now consolidated data showing that insomnia is an independent factor capable of inducing an increased risk of developing depressive illness. In summary, subjects with insomnia tend to get sick with a high frequency of major depression. The inverse link is then true, i.e people suffering from depression often experience insomnia as a symptom, which sometimes manifests itself as the initial expression of the disorder. From a biological point of view, this link is totally predictable. The two pathological conditions (insomnia and depression) insist on the same organ (the brain) and inevitably the presence of one facilitates the expression of the other as well. This link also exists, albeit in different forms, with other psychiatric pathologies such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Sleep is a healing tool For these reasons psychiatrists have always dealt with sleep pathologyhave always paid great attention to sleep disorders as symptoms and insomnia as a risk factor. In a correct approach to the person, investing in good quality sleep means improving the health of the individual because sleep, if of good quality, becomes a very important tool for treatment. There are numerous options that can work on insomnia: behavioral interventions, modification of lifestyles (physical activity, diet, use of alcohol and coffee) and pharmacological. I therefore advise you to contact your trusted doctor to find an adequate solution to the problem.