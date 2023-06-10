There is something almost manic about the need for mainstream media to match up celebrities feminine when they enjoy being single, which is nothing more than a reflection of what happens in the real world: as if there were no other form of personal fulfillment or as if it were an essential requirement to be part of the bonfire of vanities, when a woman breaks up with a partner, it becomes a collective obsession to see her involved in a stable relationship again. If not, ask Jennifer Aniston, who had to carry the weight of being abandoned by Brad Pitt for years and, despite everything, be happy. In the case of Selena Gomez, her high-profile and traumatic breakup with Justin Bieber (a nightmare of comings and goings crowned by a cherry on top of infidelity with what is now the singer’s wife, Hailey Bieber) has meant that since 2018, when it became official their separation, Gomez has to put up with constant rumors about what she does or doesn’t do with her love life. Every quote she has from her is exhaustively monitored by her fans and sealed like a blood pact by the most widely read gossip headlines in the world.

This year, without going any further, the 30-year-old actress and singer has been a media protagonist for having an appointment with group member The Chainsmokers Andrew Taggart, with whom he went bowling in New York in January, but nothing could be further from the truth. This rumor was soon replaced by another, when in March they began to talk about the possibility that Gomez was seeing Zayn Malik, a member of One Direction and father of model Gigi Hadid’s daughter. Despite the fact that there are no images and all the information refers to testimonies from people who were in the restaurant where they supposedly had dinner together and kissed, nothing prevented the rumor from gaining strength. Yesterday, Selena Gomez made a peculiar statement herself to deny all the rumors of 2023: the singer went up a video of herself on Tik Tok shouting to the four winds “I’m single!”. The proclamation was jokingly addressed to the players of the football match that she was witnessing, to whom, sitting on the sideline of the field, she also shouted: “I am very demanding, but I will love you soooooooooooo much…”.

None of the players responded to her claim, probably because they didn’t hear her, although there’s also the possibility that they were aware that the message wasn’t actually intended for them.