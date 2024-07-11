Through a story, a woman who will turn 68 in the next few months revealed that He is about to retire, but he can’t do it in California so you will have to move to a state in the southern United States.

Business Insider revealed the story of the woman whose name was not revealed but did share that she is an African-American woman, without a husband or children, who at the end of this year will reach the age required to retire.; However, he also assured that doing so In California it is impossible for her due to the state costs.

Despite the above, the woman revealed that she did consider the possibility of staying in her current apartment in Los Angeles, where she has lived for the last 20 years; however, In addition to the cost involved, he said he is also looking to live in a ground floor space. and where you don’t have to pay for the use of the laundry.

“It is a shame that The price does not allow me to retire in California and I have to move and start somewhere new,” he told the aforementioned media outlet.

Los Angeles is bigger than Miami Photo:iStock

For all the above the woman concluded that will move to the south, however he has not been able to choose the state She doesn’t know anyone in the region and said that it’s not easy for a woman with her living conditions to choose a new place to start over.

What is the average cost of rent in California?



Zillow company claims that the average rent for all bedrooms and all property types in California is US$2,850that is to say, US$700 more than the national average rent.