On the occasion of World Obesity Day (March 4), Platinette gave a long interview toAdnkronos. Since he was 18, Mauro Coruzzi has suffered from obesity and wanted to address all the people in his same condition, to tell them that they should not be ashamed and that, if necessary, they should ask for help from a specialist.

It's not the first time Platinette has spoken publicly about hers condition. Today the host and well-known commentator has reached the age of 70. However, his battle began when he was only 18. Here are his words, reported in the interview:

I'm sick, obesity is a pathology that shouldn't be ashamed of. But let's be clear, as well as being a serious public health problem, it is above all a mental disorder. Nutritionists get this into their heads, without the support of psychologists the patient will never come out of it.

I've tried them all. In the end even my nutritionist gave up. A few years ago I resorted to bariatric surgery, which was decisive for my survival. In my case the doctors agreed because they know that I have a very deviant relationship with nutrition and I can't blame them entirely. In this I am not a good example, even if after the stroke I eat much less.

Mauro Coruzzi wanted to address all those who suffer from obesity, to tell them not to be ashamed, because according to him a nutritionist is not the only path to take. Or rather, that road alone is not enough. The host stressed that it is of extreme importance understand what the cause is which leads the patient to be addicted to food in a compulsive way, to seek well-being and satisfaction.

Platinette suffered a stroke

Last year, Platinette suffered an ischemic stroke and was admitted to the Niguarda hospital in Milan. It was he who told his story in an interview with the Gazzettino di Parma. The well-known presenter was afraid for his life, but that experience taught him one thing very important lessonwhich he wanted to share with his audience:

Stuck in a still image, paralyzed by inability and the surprise of having no reaction. Sleeping will be a luxury or a state that will remain foreign to me. I don't want to miss even a moment of living.

Fortunately Mauro, at that moment, was in the company of his physiotherapist, who realized his condition and alerted the emergency servicesthus saving his life.