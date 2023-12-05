Giovanni Padovani willing to undergo all visits and interviews, but the Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia rejected the request

Giovanni Padovani he appealed to the Assize Court of Bologna, begging for help. Neglected, with a beard and unkempt hair, the 27-year-old former footballer is accused of the crime of his 56-year-old ex-partner Alessandra Matteuzzi.

I realized I was sick. I’m not well, I can’t do it alone. I need your help.

Last December 4, the President of the Court presented Giovanni Padovani with the defense’s request, namely to undergo further interviews with the experts and an MRI. The prisoner gave his opinion complete availability:

If you ask me, President, I am willing to do any test you want to subject me to. I am at your complete availability. I need help, this is also the reason why we asked to go to a Rems.

Giovanni Padovani’s lawyer had in fact requested a transfer to a Rems, but his client is currently in the Reggio Emilia prison. For the Court’s experts it is capable of understanding and wanting and the MRI requested by his lawyer could be “useful but not essential”.

The defense experts instead define it as one psychotic with schizophrenic problems.

He is a schizoid person, who has no desire for close relationships, has no friends and confidants, prefers to be alone, does not have a hobby or does not participate in group games.

At the end of the hearing, the Assize Court of Reggio Emilia held defense request rejected on the new interviews and on the MRI. The next hearing will be held on January 12th.

Giovanni Padovani and the crime of Alessandra Matteuzzi

Alessandra Matteuzzi had decided to end the relationship with Giovanni Padovani. The footballer he had become jealous, possessive, he persecuted her and didn’t give her a moment to breathe. Her behavior had become uncontrollable, so much so that the 56-year-old had decided to report it to the police.

That day, the 27-year-old showed up outside his home. Alessandra was sure that she was away with the team and had returned to her house to feed her dog. At that moment she was on the phone with her sister, who was witness the entire scene.

Giovanni Padovani was fierce about his former first a kicks and punches and then with a hammer. Then he remained waiting for the authorities and was arrested.