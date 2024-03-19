Home page politics

The SPD member of the Bundestag Mützenich heated up tempers with a speech in the Bundestag. After massive criticism from his own ranks, CDU leader Merz is now speaking out.

Berlin – The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz has sharply criticized the statements of the SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich about freezing the war in Ukraine. He feared that parts of the SPD would fall back into “their old naivety towards Russia,” reported the dpa. Merz expressly welcomes the fact that Defense Minister Boris Pistorius clearly distances himself from the statements.

During a speech in the Bundestag, Mützenich spoke out in favor of a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine's defense against Russia, followed by negotiations. This caused massive criticism both in the opposition and in the traffic light coalition. Despite the headwind, he did not want to take back his statements.

Merz shocked by SPD politician's demand to freeze the war in Ukraine

“I was shocked when I heard these words from my colleague Mützenich last week,” said Merz on Tuesday in Berlin. The SPD politician's statements caused international outrage. According to Merz, the war had already been frozen once in 2014 by the two Minsk agreements. “And what Putin from freezing, you can see that in the news every day to this day,” said Merz.

Mützenich's words obviously weigh heavily. Because Merz then predicts that “a large part of the SPD will fall back into the old naivety towards Russia”. He is therefore grateful to the Federal Minister of Defense for correcting his party colleague's words.

“In the end it would only help Putin” – Pistorius believes freezing the Ukraine war is wrong

After a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Pistorius rejected Mützenich's statements, reported daily News. A “dictated peace” would only result in “Putin emerging stronger in the end and continuing the conflict whenever he pleases.” The position of his party colleague is one that one can definitely take, a freezing of the Ukraine war “In the end it would only help Putin.”

Poland's Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz echoed Pistorius' criticism. “This is not an idea that should be considered,” he said at a joint press conference. He even considers Mützenich's position to be dangerous because the West should not get used to war.

Klingbeil defends Mützenich's statement

Mützenich receives support from SPD co-chairman Lars Klingbeil. In the ARD broadcast Caren Miosga, he said that Mützenich's speech was being misrepresented. “I think reducing Rolf Mützenich’s speech to this passage is a deliberate misinterpretation of this speech,” said Klingbeil. Mützenich asked a legitimate question and is not alone with his opinion. Because the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskywould himself demand a peace negotiation.

In addition, the SPD remains united on the side of Ukraine. There is nothing to indicate that “we are making decisions about the minds of the Ukrainians,” said Klingbeil. The federal government's arms deliveries so far show that the SPD supports Ukraine. (nhi)