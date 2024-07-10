It seems that she was the one who asked for a divorce, as already happened on the occasion of the first separation in 2021

Time for a change? Even the most established and apparently stable and loving couples have their bad moments, whether they are serious crises or sensational separations that no one expects. And here we are talking about a couple which caused a lot of discussion when it came out into the light of day, just as it is causing people to talk about itself now that it seems to have reached the end of the line.

It seems that bad weather has returned to the couple and, this time, it really seems to have arrived and will never go away. Wanda Nara And Mauro Icardi they have separated again, but this time it’s not just the usual “corridor rumors”. The confirmation comes directly from the showgirl, thanks to a message sent to the Argentine television program “Pomeriggio America”. The end of the line for the couple would be completely confirmed at this point.

“We are separated. For personal and health reasons I tried again,” Wanda said. There will be further details on the separationas the showgirl has anticipated that she will soon update everyone on the situation of the (now ex) couple.

The peak for the couple would have come after a period of crisis that began in 2021 with the discovery of a betrayal. The two had managed to reconcile. Then Wanda had discovered that she was suffering from chronic myeloid leukemia shortly after getting back together with the footballer.

Wanda’s statement was later confirmed by her lawyer, Ana Rosenfeld. In an interview, lawyer Rosenfeld commented on the rumors that have now spread everywhere about divorcestating: “She already said it. They are separated. The divorce has not yet been signed.”

Mauro Icardi is currently in Turkey for commitments with the Turkish team Galatasaray, but has not released any statements. Wanda, on the other hand, has remained on the other side of the world, in Argentina, where she will soon participate in the filming of Bake Off Argentina.

It seems that Wanda was the first to ask for a divorce, as already happened on the occasion of the first separation in 2021. The showgirl is said to be tired of the constant ups and downs with Icardi and the time has come to definitively end this relationship. Wanda is currently in her home country with her five children. No new love has made an impact in Wanda’s life, no new flirtation for Icardi: in short, the couple has definitively broken up.