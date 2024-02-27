Mariela Sanchez the Argentine girl who had fallen in love with Cristian castrobut the person he broke up with a few days ago seemed too sad when he arrived in his country, because although he did not give many details about the breakup, he made it clear that he will not talk about it. son of Verónica Castrowho has been strongly rumored to have been unfaithful to the model, which is why their love ended.

According to Mariela Sánchez, she confessed before the cameras that she was sad and tired due to the flights she had taken, although she showed herself with a smile, she stressed that having left everything to go with Cristian castro It leaves her with a void, but that is not an impediment for her to move forward, since she has a normal life with her son who was waiting for her at an airport.

Regarding the rumors of infidelity with a trans girl Mariela Sanchez She confessed that there has always been speculation about that type of thing, making it clear that she would not even talk about that type of controversy, both out of respect for her family and for that of Cristian Castro, who was said to be very in love with the Argentine woman for What is not known is what happened between them.

“I was surprised, I'm sad, so I prefer not to talk, I still prefer not to talk…” confessed Mariela Sánchez, of whom it is also said that the artist would have kicked her out of a hotel, because supposedly jealousy would have taken over her because of what they discussed.

“Listening to her speak that way speaks very well of her, it changed the image I had of her, it seems that she is a great person, very sensible and educated, very grounded and super pretty girl”, “Or she has one of the two personality disorders and it is impossible to have a relationship with that problem with anyone, it was a work strategy for Cristian… but the important thing is that both are at peace together or apart”, “It is very difficult to make life with a couple from another country, What one likes is likely not to be liked by the other (in this case one is a singer and the other a real estate businesswoman). He wants tacos for dinner and she wants pizza, there are a thousand examples to thunder about differences,” write the networks .

It is worth mentioning that Cristian Castro has not commented anything about the breakup either, as he has focused too much on the tour he is doing with Yuri which has had a devastating success despite all the drama that has arisen from the breakup.

