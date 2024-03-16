Simona Ventura and Giovanni Terzi will get married on July 6th in Rimini, the city of their heart

The wedding is a special event, every detail will be tailor-made for the spouses and every attention must be paid to the spouses and the celebration of their eternal love. And just speaking of weddings, Simona Ventura she let slip some small indiscretions about her marriage to Giovanni Terzi. Let's find out the details of the most anticipated event of 2024.

Simona Ventura and Giovanni Terzi

Simona Ventura, a well-known Italian television presenter, has found not only her place within television, but also in love. In fact, after her departure from the small screen, the woman managed to find her work balance again. Thanks to her success with Dancing with the Stars and to the program hosted with Paola Perego, Rai2 intercom, is back on TV. But work is not her only joy; in fact, since 2019 she has found a new love, Giovanni Terzi.

Simona Ventura, after the end of her marriage to Stefano Bettarini in 2008 with the divorce and ten year history with Geroe Carraro, completed in 2018, thinks that love has now closed the door on her. But this is not the case, in fact after a chance meeting in 2019, she immediately realizes that Giovanni Terzi is her great love. Over the years the couple created an extended family made up of Simona Ventura's three children and Giovanni's two. Over the years the two talk about marriage several times, but every time something happens and they are forced to postpone it. Until December 2023, when completely unexpectedly, Giovanni Terzi during an episode of Dancing with the Stars, he proposes marriage to Simona Ventura.

In the episode of March 15th, Simona guest of Antonella Clerici to It's always midday, tells some small details of the wedding. The wedding will be celebrated on 6 July in Riminiand the presenter says:

“He is the love of my life. We are preparing everything. We will celebrate the wedding in Rimini, our favorite city, the Grand Hotel in Rimini is our favorite place. We will have a pre-wedding party, we have already made a list of guests, we are around a thousand”

The curiosity of many concerns not only the guests, but also the dress that he will wear Simona to the ceremony, and about this explains: