The president of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke by telephone with the national soccer team to offer them a few words of encouragement and supported before his World Cup debut in Qatar.

The video was published by the account of the American soccer federation (Usmnt). In this you can see the president from the Oval office talking on the phone with the entire team.

First, the president joked with the team’s technical director, Gregg Berhalter, and told him that he was ready to play on the field.

“Coach, put me on, I’m ready to play,” he said. In addition, I add: “Guys, I know you are the ‘underdog’ (the one who has to lose, the one who is not a favourite). But they have some of the best players in the world on their team and they are representing this country,” he said. the mandatary.

Biden asked the members of the team to trust themselves and leave everything on the field.

“I know they are going to play with their hearts. Let’s go surprise them. Keep trusting each other and play as hard as you can, for yourselves, your families, your teammates.“, he claimed.

Also, he assured that the whole country will be supporting them and encouraging them in the World Cup. Finally, Berhalter responded: “It is a very kind message, Mr. President. The whole team is here right now, we really appreciate your support and we’re ready.”

