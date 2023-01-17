Home page World

Unrelentingly honest, plus size traveler Kirsty Leanne tells TikTok about her experiences on a Ryanair flight. © TikTok/kirstyleannetravels

On her TikTok channel, 29-year-old Kirsty Leanne shares travel tips with overweight people. In one of the videos, she describes her less than comfortable experience on a Ryanair flight.

Shropshire – Navigating everyday life as a severely overweight person can be embarrassing at times. Again and again they come up against their limits or can only participate in activities with restrictions. Especially when travelling, overweight people need to find out about the conditions well in advance so as not to get into uncomfortable situations. The 29-year-old “Plus Size Traveller” Kirsty Leanne, who is followed by more than 92,000 people on TikTok (as of January 17), provides clarification. On her channel, she gives insights into traveling as an overweight person and is not afraid to share embarrassing moments with her followers. One of her videos shows her on a Ryanair flight.

“When I found out which seat I was randomly assigned: middle seat,” reports the influencer. “Very little leg room, but doable for 1.5 flights.” She recommends that other overweight people consider asking for a seat belt extender. She also targets the airplane toilets. As she notes, airplane toilets have become “much smaller” in recent years. As early as 2018, overweight people complained that they did not fit in the on-board toilets.

TikToker Kirsty Leanne: “Wanted to show people they’re not alone”

“I travel regularly and flying is definitely one of the most stressful parts of traveling when you’re fat,” says Kirsty Leanne, according to the British newspaper the Sun. “Choosing a comfortable seat, asking for a seat belt extender, tables that don’t fold down, small toilets – these are all things we need to think about when we travel and so I wanted to show people that they are not alone. “

In her travel reports, Kirsty also talks about her experiences with hotel stays and observes, for example, that bathrobes are often one size. In her video of the Ryanair flight, she concludes, “I think airlines should do more to allow plus-size people access.” Loud The Sun Kirsty reportedly said, “It’s her fault – not mine.” That doesn’t mean she blames the airline for being fat.

Traveling Overweight: TikTok users discuss below Kirsty Leanne’s video

Kirsty apparently hit a nerve with her ruthlessly honest contribution. More than 158,000 TikTok users have already viewed their video (as of January 17), more than 15,800 gave it a like. “You have no idea how much your videos just helped me,” “it helps my anxiety so much,” the users write. While some sympathize with Kirsty, others are visibly upset that she’s telling the airline to reconsider its facilities. “Don’t blame the company,” “Ryanair is not responsible for the toilet seats and things like that,” the comments said.

Traveling as an overweight person no longer seems to be a taboo topic on social media. So, in addition to Kirsty, others also give overweight influencer tips against space problems on the plane. Even tall people have their own problems when traveling. An airline recently had to remove a total of six seats because the world’s tallest woman flew for the first time.