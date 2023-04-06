Governor of São Paulo participated in the Bradesco BBI event, along with Eduardo Leite and Ratinho Jr. this wednesday (5.apr)

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), stated that he will sign an agreement with the World Bank to structure the privatization of you know (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo).

Tarcísio’s declaration was made during the event of the Bradesco BBI, the company’s investment bank. Also participating in the conference were the governors of Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná, Eduardo Leite (PSDB) and junior mouse (PSD), respectively.

“The state [de São Paulo] already has a tradition of working with the private sector. It has already taken the path of privatization and made many concessions. We understand that private initiative brings efficiency. So why privatize? It is not privatization for the sake of privatization. It is to bring more efficiency and investment”began Tarcísio in a speech.

The governor said that he sees privatizations as “volume of investments” in “short time”and which qualified some projects for the State that, “if successful”, may result in R$ 180 billion for São Paulo.

“Obviously, much of this value will be mobilized by Sabesp’s privatization. And privatization is important because it manages to mobilize a very large amount of capital in the universalization of the sanitation service and in the efficiency of service provision”he stated.

Tarcísio pointed out that he will sign a contract with the World Bank next week to structure the project.

“I am extremely optimistic about the privatization of Sabesp. It’s because? Because the arguments are very good and forceful. Municipalities participate in the result [da privatização], and then you provide an incentive for that mayor to adhere to privatization. What sometimes alienates the population is the false argument that privatization will raise tariffs. And this is false”he declared.

In addition to Sabesp, the government of São Paulo should also carry out the privatization of It’s mom (Metropolitan Water and Energy Company).

“The idea is that this will be the first privatization. Our Metropolitan Water and Energy Company. We have a 1 gig generator. So it’s an extremely viable company. There is already part of the relevant capital that is private, so we are talking about giving up control. We must sell it completely to the private sector”he stated.