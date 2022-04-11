Former governor of Rio Grande do Sul resigned in March; he lost the PSDB previews to João Doria

The former governor of Rio Grande do Sul Eduardo Leite (PSDB) said this Sunday (Apr.10, 2022) that “is on track for business” in reference to the 2022 elections. He made the statement when presented by journalist Eliane Cantanhêde during the Brazil Experience –learn more about the event at the end of the text.

Here is how the dialogue between the former governor and the journalist who originated the statement went:

Eliane Cantanhêde: “We have Eduardo Leite, who I’m here thinking about how I present Eduardo Leite. Because Eduardo Leite was mayor of Pelotas, he was governor of Rio Grande do Sul and they say bad language… ”.

Eduardo Leite: “The good ones [línguas]“.

Eliane Cantanhêde: “Who is also a candidate or pre-candidate or aspiring candidate for the Presidency of the Republic”.

Eduardo Leite: “I’m on the track for business”.

At the event, Leite also said that policies to cushion fuel prices should come from the government.

After declaring that he was in favor of privatizing Petrobras, the former governor of RS declared that this should not be a function of the state-owned company itself, as it would cause damage to the company.

“It’s not oil and it’s not Petrobras the opportunities for Brazil’s development. The opportunity we have is the potential to generate clean energy that will be especially demanded by the world. We can, therefore, be the recipient of large-volume investments for the generation of this energy”he said.

During panel participation “Instigating the Economic Power of the Brazilian”, the former governor defended the creation of a new generation of income transfer programs. According to him, the pandemic revealed a layer of the Brazilian population that was socially helpless, when referring to self-employed workers.

“You have a segment of the population served by Bolsa Família, who are people in extreme vulnerability. But all those who are micro-entrepreneurs, who are self-employed, without FGTS, for example, in the pandemic were affected, and the country had to rush to make an income transfer program”he said.

The former governor resigned in March. He has not yet defined which position he will apply for in 2022.

Despite speculation about a possible candidacy for the Plateau, Leite said that his departure from the Rio Grande do Sul Executive does not mean that he is a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. He lost the PSDB primaries to former São Paulo governor João Doria.

Both the then governor of Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo never had more than 3% in the PowerDate in 2022.

BRAZIL EXPERIENCE

THE Brazil Conference is promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston area, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latino immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.

Despite being in a North American city, most of the panels are with Brazilians speaking in Portuguese on stage and an audience composed mostly of people from Brazil, as if it were at a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.