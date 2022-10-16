the american president Joe Biden expressed his confidence in the US economy against the possibility that the dollar may lose overall strength.

The president of USA He said that what really worries him in the economy is the rest of the world, since the United States has a very strong economy.

“I’m not worried about the strength of the dollar. I’m worried about the rest of the world our economy is strong as hell“Joe Biden assured while enjoying some snow.

Biden accepts that the United States is not the first world power

Through an official video posted on Twitter, President Biden accepted that the United States is not the first world power.

The video posted on the presidential account, Joe Biden accept that USA is currently the economic power number 13.

“For a long time now, we’ve talked about building the best economy in the world. We’ve talked about asserting America’s leadership with the best and safest highways, railroads, ports, airports, etc.,” the president said.

“Now we are finally deciding instead of being ranked. Look at this. Do you know what our ranking is in the world? The most powerful nation in the world? Number 13. 13 in the world – the United States of America,” he revealed. Joe Biden.

However, he encouraged the Americans to regain strength by seeking a ten year planwhich he assures will be under his supervision.

“We should be in the number one spot. Instead of ‘Infrastructure Week’ being a joke under my predecessor, ‘Infrastructure Decade’ is a headline under my watch for the next ten years.” from the United States.