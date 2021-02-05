Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers the Future Planet section openly for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Gelanesh Garade went to class on October 14 like one more day. She got together with her friends and they attended the lessons for like another day. After school, she went home, got her dirty clothes and took them to the Soke River to wash them for about another day. Two men followed her, covered her mouth and raped her in some bushes in bright light. She was unable to defend herself or ask for help. Was 16 years old. Weeks after the attack and after reporting, the rapists asked Garade’s father for his hand. “They abuse me and then want to marry me,” says the young woman indignantly by video call. This is also one more day in Wolaita, an Ethiopian community brutally affected by gender violence, in which part of the culture merges with the systematic violation of the rights of girls and women.

The data is as chilling as the silence that surrounds it. Almost a third of women between the ages of 15 and 49 have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, according to the latest study carried out by Ethiopia’s Central Statistical Agency in 2016. Confinement and the health crisis have made it even worse plus. The United Nations Population Fund estimates that during periods of confinement, gender-based violence increases by an average of 20% worldwide. This translates to 31 million additional cases. In this country, where many of the customs that punish women have the approval of the whole society, eradicating them is a complex task.

Ayuda en Acción, an entity based in Wolaita, recently published a report which delves into the prevalence of all the gaps in the country: female genital mutilation, gender violence, child marriages (more than 15 million married girls) or polygamy, inequality in decision-making and less access to economic resources. Although 99% of the people interviewed claim to have knowledge with a gender perspective, only 25% consider that the levels in this locality “are high”.

“I am not the only one in my class who has been raped, but my friends are ashamed to tell it,” she explains in her local language, translated by an interpreter. “But we don’t have to be ashamed of anything. It is not our fault ”. Berihun Mekonnen and Tesfaye Falah, heads of the Aid in Action delegation in Ethiopia, listen to Garade very carefully. They interrupt her just to contextualize: “It is common here that, after a rape, the abuser wants to marry the victim. And the negotiation is always between her parents and the rapist, ”explains Falah. The young woman knows that she was “lucky”. His parents rejected the request for a hand –and the bribe they were offered– and went ahead with the complaint. She returned to class a few days later: “I want to be an engineer or a doctor. Getting married right now is not in my plans, I want to be an independent woman ”.

Almaz Unbo, 32, had to become one overnight. She is the mother of five children between the ages of five and 14, and she suddenly learned that her husband had sold their common properties – including their house – and had married the second wife. Polygamy is an accepted practice in the African country and in most cases, they are the ones who are unfairly deprived of their property or real estate. Mekkonen criticizes: “Rural women are psychologically and economically neglected when their husbands decide to divorce or practice polygamy. Unbo is the example of women who are denied their rights ”. She, she says, only thought about guaranteeing the education and feeding of her children.

Being a single mother in a town like Boloso Bombe, in the southwest of the African country, is not easy. “Neither my neighbors nor my parents have helped me. I had to start doing everything myself, ”she says. Education with a gender perspective is therefore one of the main objectives of the Aid in Action project in Ethiopia. This organization leads awareness programs among men and women so that violence is no longer justified in culture. In the case of Gelanesh and other victims of sexual abuse, they receive the necessary legal advice to report their situations and make them aware of their rights as citizens. From Ayuda en Acción they also connect the local authorities with those of the district so that complaints “are not misplaced.”

The program also contemplates the economic empowerment of women, since legal procedures are not always carried out or are very time-consuming. Mothers like Unbo cannot afford to wait years for “justice to be served.” That is why she joined the Cooperative of credits for entrepreneurs. Now, thanks to the microcredit granted to her when her husband left her, she has set up a small shop in the village with which she supports her family. “I want to be a good Christian and continue praying and that my little ones do not lack anything”, she emphasizes. She is the example of many others.

The exception is to report

What is extraordinary about both of them is that Gelanesh denounced and that Unbo asked for help outside of his family. Hundreds of women are victims of sexist violence, but not all share it. One of the main barriers that survivors have to report to the police or local government is the fear of revenge that the aggressors may take, as the aforementioned report relates. Or the fear that no one can take care of his family if he ends up in prison. In most cases, it is the man who ensures the family income, while the woman is relegated to taking care of the house and children.

The lack of complaints is also explained by the low quality of the systems for this, as well as the weight that the resolution of these cases still has through the uses and customs of the communities instead of doing it through official channels. Furthermore, 15% of those who exert violence against women and girls in Wolaita are precisely the local authorities. It was not easy for either of them to tell, but they are both thankful for doing it. “We do not want our stories to repeat themselves,” they agree.

