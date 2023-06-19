Home page politics

Split

Considers the federal government’s current account in the midst of the climate crisis to be impressive, but not satisfactory in terms of external impact: Economics Minister Robert. © Boris Roessler/dpa

The economics minister considers the current account of the government to be not just decent, but large. But Robert Habeck also criticizes the traffic light’s appearance.

Berlin – Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) has criticized the appearance of the traffic light government. “I’m not satisfied with the federal government either,” he said on Sunday evening on the ARD program “Anne Will” when it was pointed out that many people were dissatisfied with the federal government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

“The current account is not only decent, it is large,” emphasized Habeck. This is how the government led Germany safely through the winter, avoided a gas shortage and got electricity and gas prices down. Energy and food prices have also fallen significantly.

“But of course we didn’t excel in the freestyle, i.e. in the appearance of the government. Nobody can claim that,” said Habeck, also against the background of the internal government disputes about the heating law. “You can’t be satisfied at that point.”

Talks between the faction leaders repeatedly failed

The red-green-yellow coalition parties agreed last week to put the heating law on the agenda of the Bundestag at short notice. This was the first reading, a legislative decision will only be made later with the third reading. Until then, the content of the law can still be changed. Chancellor Scholz, Minister Habeck and FDP leader Christian Lindner were called in after talks between the faction leaders and their deputies about whether the bill should be on the Bundestag agenda that week had failed again.

In the past three to four weeks, the government has “digged its way out of the hole” in which it was stuck, said Habeck. The remaining questions about the heating law can be answered. “Everyone is working flat out to get legally clean texts,” said the minister. Now come the laws. “We presented the immediate climate protection program, we presented the climate protection law,” he gave examples. dpa