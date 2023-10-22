Giambruno speaks but it’s a fake: the video reports on the dangers of AI

“Giorgia Meloni has just left me, you’re wondering if I’m sad and the answer is that I’m not at all”: the speaker is Andrea Giambruno, or rather an artificial version of the journalist.

“I am fake and I was created with the help of Artificial Intelligence” states the protagonist of the video immediately afterwards. Giambruno’s avatar, who obviously never made these statements, was created by a user named Elvis Tusha.

Tusha himself appears at the end of the film starring Giambruno, explaining that he exploited the image of the presenter, at the center of the controversy over the outbursts broadcast by Strip the News and the consequent breakup with ex-partner Giorgia Meloni, to raise people’s awareness of the dangers of Artificial Intelligence if not used in an incorrect manner.

“Imagine how much damage I could have done if he had made me say something wrong, or even if he had used Giorgia’s face… hypothetically he could even declare war on anyone, and then go and explain to him that it was all for pretend” says the fake Giambruno again .

Elvis Tusha, therefore, says he is afraid of the government’s choice to entrust Giuliano Amato with the leadership of the Algorithms Commission: “I am afraid that he cannot understand the speed of this progress”.