They say that “belly full, heart happy” is for this reason that the funny action that the human family had to do from a little dog that went out into the street to be fed by people pretending to be street.

The videos, photos and stories where the protagonists are puppies and kittens are usually among the most popular on the internet, which is why it is not so surprising that the protagonist of the following case has attracted attention on virtual platforms.

It was through the TikTok social network where an account posted a recording where you can see how the human family from a small hill decided to put up a curious poster.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, the canine was walking inside a prepared food store when something on her back caught the attention of the diners.

“Incredible but true! Master hangs a sign on his dog so that she does not pretend to be stray”, can be read in the description attached to the post published on the Chinese virtual platform.

In the viral images it can be seen that the dog she is quite well fed enough to pretend to be street, although even so there are those who have pity on the pet.

Thus, the dog’s owners made it clear that the canine is not pregnant, but has gained a lot of weight because she spends her time asking strangers for food.

“Don’t give me food, please. I eat at home. I’m not pregnant, I’m fat from asking so much. Help me with my diet. Thank you”can be read on the viral tiktok

As expected, the recording published on the TikTok social network quickly became a trend, since to date it has managed to achieve more than 2 million views, as well as more than 71,000 “likes” and more than 500 comments.

In the comment box there were quite a few Internet users who took the opportunity to leave their best jokes and memes about the cheating dog who pretends to be from the street so that they give her food.

“In my street there is a workshop with a puppy, when the bread guy passed by, he would come out and wait for me outside my house so that I could buy him one,” commented one user.