The president of El Salvador and candidate for immediate re-election by the ruling party Nuevas Ideas (NI), Nayib Bukeleassured on Wednesday night that he “is not seeking” an “indefinite re-election” and that “I am only authorized to run for a second term.”

Bukele was asked about this topic during a space on the social network X (formerly Twitter), called “Let's talk about what the media doesn't talk about…” in which he answered questions from people of different nationalities.

“Currently, indefinite reelection does not exist in El Salvador, nor am I seeking it, The current norm does not allow it and there is no possibility of a plebiscite or referendum to be able to modify that,” said the politician.

He reiterated that in the Central American country “we do not have the figure of a plebiscite, nor a referendum, nor indefinite reelection. I am only authorized to run for a second term.”

The candidate for immediate re-election by the Nuevas Ideas party will participate in the elections on February 4 in which he is expected to achieve presidential re-election despite the fact that this means going against the Constitution.

The ruler, 42 years old and very popular, He is the first president of the Salvadoran democratic stage with the option of seeking immediate re-election and, if he wins, he would be the first to repeat the position even though the Constitution does not allow it.

The path to Bukele's re-election opened in 2021, when the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, which had been appointed by the opposition-majority Congress without following the legal procedure, changed a criterion for interpreting the Constitution.

The judges, accused by the United States of being “loyal” to the Bukele Executive, They pointed out that the prohibition of immediate re-election is for a ruler who has been in power for 10 years.

Until before this change, a president had to finish his 5-year term and wait 10 to seek the Presidency again.

The last precedent of a president seeking immediate re-election in El Salvador occurred under the dictatorship of Maximiliano Hernández Martínez, who governed between 1931 and 1944.

Before becoming president, Bukele stated that “in El Salvador the same person cannot be president twice in a row.”

After reaching the Salvadoran Presidency in 2019, Bukele described Juan Orlando Hernández and Daniel Ortega as “dictators”, who were able to be re-elected in Honduras and Nicaragua, respectively, thanks to resolutions from constitutional courts.

EFE

