Jesús Seade in his office in Mexico City. Monica Gonzalez

Next Monday, September 7, the first round of voting for the new director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) begins and the Mexican Jesús Seade takes every opportunity to speak about his proposal. He was the first announced candidate among the eight who are competing for the position today and he hopes that, after a second round of voting, he will be the one chosen to head an organization that is in deep crisis.

The last CEO resigned a year before his term ended and the WTO remains headless today. US President Donald Trump called the organization “horrible” and his Commerce Secretary Robert Lighthizer called for a full “reboot.” In recent years it has been said that it is an organization tied to the past and that it has failed in such a way that countries have increasingly turned to litigation to solve their trade problems instead of going to negotiation. Seade, one of the founders of the organization between 1995 and 1998, assures that transparency and trust will be key to return countries to the table. He is upset, however, when questioned by the history of mistrust and tension between the government that nominated him and private investors, and insists that his track record supports him.

In pandemic-free circumstances, the candidacy process would involve trips and meetings around the world to lobby the votes of the 164 representatives that make up the organization. But not in 2020. Seade sits in front of his computer in an impeccable suit with tie and handkerchief to talk to EL PAÍS. “I am going to push vigorously for the WTO to introduce the use of videoconferencing that we have all used so efficiently in this campaign,” he says in his characteristic raspy voice. “There are gains to be made from the pandemic.”

Question. We are at a time when large international organizations, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, have had to reinvent themselves and, in some cases, admit past mistakes to stay relevant. Would that be your proposal for the WTO, to reinvent it?

Reply. The Monetary Fund was an ideological house like no other. They had their style of doing things and the joke that everyone made and that I also used was that when they visited a country to discuss the resolution of some problem, an efficient head of mission of the Fund would complete his report of the visit before arriving. So it was all ideology. He arrived at the destination with the report and nothing more to discuss it. When I was deputy director, or deputy director general of the WTO, I had to negotiate with the Fund. I was the representative of the WTO to negotiate with them. It was a very tough negotiation and I earned their respect by negotiating at the highest level. There has been an important evolution of the Fund, that is, in terms of the organization with which I worked: it was a Fund in transition, much more open to different types of measures, much more aware of problems, inequality, income, for example, and problems of heterodox measurements.

I have had a very rich experience. I was not only in the WTO, I was a negotiator for the creation of the WTO. So I negotiated every line, every line in all the treaties of the organization. I am the only one of the eight candidates who was a negotiator for that treaty. I am, by a wide margin, the candidate who has negotiating experience. So, knowing this, what I am going to bring is, first of all, to solve the problems, to relaunch negotiations. Negotiations that correspond to the future, not the past. It is necessary to renegotiate, for example, not only electronic commerce, but the regulation of high technology, servers, IT. And there is much to negotiate on issues of the past that are of great interest to all countries, such as agriculture. And there is a lot to negotiate on an issue like transparency, where there are many complaints: that if China is not complying, that if the subsidies … Then an ambitious negotiation on transparency is needed. Those are three chapters that I put as an example of my agenda for the future: agriculture, transparency and electronic regulation.

P. The criticism of the WTO made by the Secretary of Commerce of the United States, Robert Lighthizer, is that countries skip the negotiation and go directly to the litigation, to the arbitration courts. How are you going to break this inertia?

R. I mark a lot of differences in the way of approaching things. I am deeply multilateralist. I was educated in Europe and have lived there longer than in Mexico. Including the first 21 years of my life, which I lived in Mexico uninterruptedly, I have lived more in Europe. I am more European in my mentality, for being a multilateralist, for being an open market supporter, but with a government with a social conscience. And Lighthizer is absolutely right that trading has stopped. The soul of the multilateral system was the negotiations, because it is where the progressive opening of all countries took place, which helped each one not only commercially, but also politically.

When you open a sector, those who were protected inside my country get angry, right? They get angry, they lose. So the best way to tell them ‘calm down’ is by telling them that others are opening up too. New export opportunities are created. This is the best political instrument to advance the reform processes and, of course, a commercial instrument, because it gives access to markets. So if everything is not negotiated, it becomes much more complicated within countries, not just between countries.

P. And what about the trade war between China and the United States?

R. The inability to negotiate has been extremely serious, profound, there has been almost no major negotiation in 26 years and it is the main cause that the dispute side has collapsed. Having made this clarification, I must say that the trade war is nothing more between the US and China. We do not like to recognize it, but there is also it and we must know how to understand it, recognize it and solve it, between the United States and Europe. There is a profound difference in dispute resolution between partners and Europe, which is at the heart of the problem that exists with the appellate body. On the matter of the appeals body, China is with the majority of the countries supporting the European line. China supports Europe in dispute resolution and the United States is on the other side in a total divorce of views. There is an incipient trade war and the highest point is the war between Boeing and Airbus, but it is not the only thing. It is a very complex thing to solve.

The first is the relaunch of negotiations. Negotiations must be restarted, concluding with the smallest ones, which are well advanced and which must now be resolved. Then, to resolve the issue of the appellate body, which is a difference of profound vision between the United States and Europe, which I think I know how to resolve in a way that will be acceptable to both sides. And that is the first thing that I want to put on the table and with all that start to create something we have not mentioned in this interview, the magic word, the one that has disappeared and that is vital, is called trust. Trust must be rebuilt.

P. How nice that you touch on the issue of trust and transparency, which are, in fact, two principles of the WTO. The Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has generated mistrust in the private sector, canceling investments agreed during the previous Administration and threatening on several occasions with the cancellation of “leonine” contracts in energy matters. Considering that this was the government that nominated you, do you consider that these actions could damage your candidacy?

R. The then-lawyer López Obrador, that is, the then candidate, invited me to be his negotiator because he shared my vision of open trade, accurate trade. To negotiate with the United States, which was the issue for me to organize a firm, clear contractual platform that would give visibility. He has never said that he wants to reduce trade flows at all. In the energy area there have been certain policies that have been launched whose objective is not to close the market. He wants to use the flexibilities that exist in the T-MEC to support Pemex and to have other projects. I am not going to discuss these issues because they do not correspond to me. They are not trade issues. The subjects that I handle are not subjects in which the last word has been said.

As a candidate, what supports me is my record, my participation in this treaty, not saying “if it negotiated with the US, it is in the US pocket.” I’m not in anyone’s pocket, I’m certainly not in the pocket of the US I negotiated hard with the US and the experts get to see the treaty and, boy, things that we want to achieve in the WTO were achieved.

P. Finally, what do you think of the campaign proposed by US presidential candidate Joe Biden to encourage the consumption of products made in that country? Will it have a negative impact on Mexico?

R. I have not heard Biden speak out against trade with Mexico. Democrats in the Lower House and Democrats in the Senate, each taking it separately, massively approved the adoption of the T-MEC. This massive approval indicates that there is very important support for trade with Mexico.

What is certain is that Biden is not going to be any less critical of either China, or the WTO, than President Trump or Lighthizer is. So, those who think that if the Democrats win, the problems for the WTO are over, wake up, because it will not be the case. You have to take very seriously the difficulties that the United States poses, the things that concern you and many of them are very legitimate and you have to find solutions.