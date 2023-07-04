In an interview with patty chapoywhich was broadcast on the program “Windowing” of TV Azteca, the television host Daniel Bisogno50 years old, opened up about his sexual preferencesmaking it very clear that it is not important what others think and He does not understand how they can judge a person who loves another person. During the talk, the entertainment journalist asked him what has been the most unpleasant rumor that has hurt him; “El Muñeco” made reference to the publications about his orientation.

“Lies are the ones I can’t stand, logically they take things out of you all the time and many are true, many are lies, but most are lies, in the end, I am not one to lie to anyone, or hide anything from anyone, but neither to go shouting who I am. If they see me in a gay club, for example, I have one, that’s partly what I do, or if they see me with someone, I don’t care, I’ve never seen someone go out to explain, that his orientation, ‘I want to talk to you, because my orientation right now is straight.'”

Daniel Bisogno stated that sexual preferences are things that people do not have to go out and explain, “they are fighting for something, that is precisely why and if rumors arise, they do not care, because as I told you, I never I have failed no one, I have never lied to no one and I have never cheated on anyone”.

In addition, Daniel Bisognoin the interview for “Ventaneando”, said that he doesn’t care if they take a picture of him holding hands or hugging another man. “Who is going to judge me? Now for loving or loving a person, are they going to judge you too? We are already crazy. They come up with questions like: ‘are you in the closet?’, I am not in any closet , I I have loved the person that I have wanted to love in my lifeThey have always, and for the most part, been the loves of my life.”

The presenter of “Windowing”shared that among his teachings to his daughter Michaela, he emphasizes that the most wonderful thing is love in any manifestation.

