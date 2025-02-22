“I’m not going to sell it registered”: a homemade argues that his building is ruined to a real estate and the Madrid City Council

A battle veiled by the property hides behind the eviction due to danger of a building in the center of Madrid. At least that is what the owner of several of the 14 homes of the property, located at number 5 of San Millán Street. Luis has half (“a little more”, he adds he) from the floors of the block, which is located a few meters from the Plaza de la Barada and the Latin Metro station. It attends to Somos Madrid first with caution, although little by little it stops biting your tongue.

The construction was emptied last March against the irrigation of collapse, forcing 30 neighbors to be. The reason was a structural failure, produced, according to Luis, while executing some reform works the company that owns the other homes. This entity is the Promotora Real Estate Inversiones San Millán 5 SL

The case of San Millán is particular for the resistance that the real estate company is finding in the current owner by the homes, which does not give its arm to twist to sell them: “We are at war with them and with the City Council.” In fact, Luis advances to this newspaper that is currently in a contentious-administrative trial with the Consistory: “The City Council has thrown me out of my house without knowing why, I do not know who has decided that this was going to fall” .





In addition to the houses, Luis Arrenda one of the commercial bass of the building, which has been able to continue with their activity, as confirmed to this newspaper the employee of one of them. The collection of the rest of the rentals that depend on this rentier are suspended from the eviction, waiting for a possible return of the tenants if the rehabilitation ends and the municipal government of José Luis Martínez-Almeida does not declare the building in Ruina. “We will return as soon as the City Council leaves us,” he says.

For this landlord, who was also a neighbor for decades and until the eviction, it is “a strategy to get the rest of the floors. [a la promotora inmobilia]”Because” these types of companies want to keep everything. ” He adds that “the current reform is being done following what the City Council has sent, security measures have already been taken by 95% and the works are completed to 60%.” From his point of view, once the work is finished, the block will be “perfectly habitable.”

In fact, it directly holds the society that has the rest of the building for the structure problems: “The works that have been done are essential, but they have become essential because they have made seven floors at the same time by pulling all the partition. They have disarmed, and then the problems come. ” “It’s not in ruin, I’m not going to sell it gifted,” says Luis. It ensures reports from architects and structuralists who certify it.

Rentistist of the old school, admits that some of their rentals are also temporary, to students of Erasmus or young workers from abroad: “Everything with a contract, but I did not have tenants with old rent or of those that do not pay you.” He says, yes, he did not have tourist accommodations, although he defends that this model extends through the center of Madrid: “With floors rented for 300 euros, the cases fall because the owners cannot pay or the contribution. If you want to go back to the slaughterhouse blood falling through tanners … ”. He states that “right now even in the Himalayas they live from tourism.”

Because his battle with real estate society is not a matter of principles, but because he wishes to receive what he thinks he is up to him: “When they arrived to buy I was very clear with them. I told them that it is as easy as going to the notary one day, I with the scriptures and they with money. What I don’t think is to deliver the floors for two hard. ”

He insists that “everything works as evil”, to the point that at a certain moment he refuses to answer more questions: “As much as you write, you will not get anything. Here we all know how things are going, what I tell you will already know. We live surrounded by companies that are practically state. Companies managed by Timo professionals in a world where, who less, should some favor. ”

Luis’s version collides with statements collected by Telemadrid during the March eviction. “When we could come to look for our things with firefighters, they told us that this was already being seen since November [de 2023]. They were analyzing how the building was and in January they came to review and supposedly there the firefighters said this was not habitable, ”said one of the affected neighbors, According to the Madrid public chain.

This newspaper has contacted the urban planning area of ​​the Madrid City Council to know its position regarding the state of the building, without receiving an answer. They do not specify the state in which the property is located according to the technical assessment, or if the ruinous state declaration is on the table.

With the works inside the landing as a backdrop of the talk, Luis ends the conversation pointing to a number that crowns the portal: 1876. It is the year in which the building was completed. It would be a poetic end, but this owner leaves a last apostille: “The others are not paying for a euro of the works. They owe me even money from the supplies, I come just to pay the water. Their only effort is that the City Council grants them to declare this in ruin, and as long as it does not pay anyone but me. ”